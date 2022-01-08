Messages of Faith: A closer walk Peggy Morache contributing columnist Jan 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Traditionally, the approach of a new year is the ideal time for taking stock of ourselves and our world. A time for personal reflection and a recalibration of the aims and goals for our lives. We often limit the recalibration to making order out of chaos in our bodies, homes, and routine. But how might we also re-center ourselves spiritually? Start by asking yourself one question: How close am I to God?The answer is you are as close as you want to be. Most of us want a closer walk with God, but many of us seem to think that’s only achieved by near saints like Desmond Tutu or the Dalai Lama, but certainly not by you and me. The fact is that we can be as close to God as we decide to be. James 4:8 tells us, “Draw near to God and He will draw near to you.” Start your closer walk this year by developing or expanding a daily devotional time or quiet time and then build on it each day. No relationship will grow with only weekly or occasional interactions. None of us should assume that attendance at a weekly church service automatically means we have a full and close relationship with our God and Creator. We need to be consciously, conscientiously, and constantly drawing nearer to God and that only happens through daily spiritual practices.Proverbs 2 encourages us to make the effort to know God better by carefully seeking a heart of understanding. When we read the Bible carefully and invest time memorizing Scripture, we absorb its truths more deeply. Sometimes reading the Word aloud helps us to hear and understand the wisdom of God more fully. When we pray the words of Scripture back to God and ask Him for “insight and understanding” we enjoy a conversation with the Author. We come to know God and his wisdom when we search for it with our whole heart. We find understanding when we seek it like silver and search for it like hidden treasure.When I have spoken about this topic, I often get the response, “I would really like to have more time with God, but I barely have time for my family.” If we are honestly so busy that we cannot spare 15-30 minutes each day for the Creator of the Universe, is it possible we are entirely too involved in the busyness of life? Or maybe we need to reevaluate our priorities. Make time with God a sacred daily appointment that can be moved, if needed, but cannot be broken. If Jesus saw the need to be alone with his Father, how much more do we need a daily time of solitude to pour out our hearts to God, study his Word and prepare to follow his directions. A quiet room — anywhere we can focus on the Lord without distractions, a pen and notebook, a receptive mind, a willingness to listen. A question: Lord, is there something I should know? What better way for a follower of Jesus to seek the Lord’s plan for our lives each day.Don’t get discouraged in your walk. It’s a walk that does not end until we are face to face with our Companion. Have patience with yourself and take time to cooperate with the Holy Spirit in shaping the thoughts and desires that help you grow.My prayer for each of us is that God will help us slow down and listen to what God wants to teach us this year and through our closer walk, we will become the person Gods wants us to be.In addition to being FISH Executive Director, Peggy Morache is also a commissioned Stephen Minister and a Lay-Minister of the United Methodist Church. 