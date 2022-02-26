Many years ago, I had the privilege of hearing Dr. S.M. Lockridge speak at a conference I was attending. He was the Pastor of Calvary Baptist Church, a prominent African-American congregation in San Diego, California, from 1953-1993. He was known for his preaching across the United States and around the world.
Periodically, I re-read the closing words of the sermon I heard him preach, which I transcribed from a tape. His description of Jesus is something I will never forget. You might enjoy it as well.
He is the First and Last, the Beginning and the End!
He is the keeper of Creation and the Creator of all!
He is the Architect of the universe and the Manager of all times.
He always was, He always is, and He always will be . . .
Unmoved, Unchanged, Undefeated, and never Undone.
. . .
He was bruised and brought healing!
He was pierced and eased pain!
He was persecuted and brought freedom!
He was dead and brought life!
He is risen and brings power!
He reigns and brings peace!
. . .
The world can’t understand Him,
The armies can’t defeat Him,
The schools can’t explain Him, and
The leaders can’t ignore Him.
Herod couldn’t kill Him,
The Pharisees couldn’t confuse Him, and
The People couldn’t hold Him!
. . .
Nero couldn’t crush Him,
Hitler couldn’t silence Him,
The New Age can’t replace Him, and
Talk show hosts can’t explain Him away!
. . .
He is Light, Love, Longevity, and Lord.
He is Goodness, Kindness, Gentleness, and God.
He is Holy, Righteous, Mighty, Powerful, and Pure.
His ways are right,
His word is eternal,
His will is unchanging, and
His mind is on me!
. . .
He is my Redeemer,
He is my Savior,
He is my Guide, and
He is my Peace.
He is my Joy,
He is my comfort,
He is my Lord, and
He rules my life.
. . .
I serve Him because His bond is love,
His burden is light, and
His goal for me is abundant life.
. . .
I follow Him because He is
The Wisdom of the wise,
The Power of the powerful,
The Ancient of Days,
The Ruler of rulers,
The Leader of leaders,
The Overseer of the overcomers, and
The Sovereign Lord of all that was and is and is to come.
. . .
Yet, His goal is a relationship with me!
He will never leave me,
Never forsake me,
Never mislead me,
Never forget me,
Never overlook me, and
Never cancel my appointment in His appointment book!
. . .
When I fall, He lifts me up!
When I fail, He forgives!
When I am weak, He is strong!
When I am lost, He is the way!
When I am afraid, He is my courage!
When I stumble, He steadies me!
When I am hurt, He heals me!
When I am broken, He mends me!
When I am blind, He leads me!
When I am hungry, He feeds me!
When I face trials, He is with me!
When I face persecution, He shields me!
When I face problems, He comforts me!
When I face loss, He provides for me!
When I face death, He carries me Home!
. . .
He is everything for everybody, everywhere, every time, and every way.
He is God, He is faithful.
I am His, and He is mine!
Don Green is the pastor of the First Christian Church in Ellensburg.