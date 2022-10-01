Teague McKamey

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Pharisees…. What was eating those guys? Rewind to the period between the Old and New Testaments—Alexander the Great brought many nations, including Israel, under Greek rule. His vision was to make all peoples culturally Greek. He was so successful Greek culture persisted even after the rise of the Roman empire. In the time of Jesus, Greek was still the common language, and the New Testament itself was penned in Greek.

The Pharisees trace their roots to this period when the Greeks were pressing their cultural offensive. In Jerusalem, a handful of God’s people violently resisted Greek forces after one of their generals ordered that a pig be sacrificed in the Jewish temple. The Israelites routed Greek control of Jerusalem and preserved their heritage. Out of these military defenders of the faith, a priestly group emerged. These continued to resist Greek culture and protect their faith, though not militarily. This group evolved into the Pharisees, which means “separate.” Their zeal for Hebrew tradition and separateness from non-Jewish cultures made them a social and religious force to be reckoned with.

Tags

Recommended for you