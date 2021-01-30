This is a “Happy New Year” article, so my hope is that 2021 has brought with it a new start for you. We all need a fresh place to begin, and watching the old year be gone is a good place for new hope.
Personally, I look forward to December 21st, at which point the long days of darkness turn toward longer hours of light. My desire is to have each new day be fresh with new opportunities and a renewed hope. Yet, on the 24th of January, I find myself still feeling the weariness that I felt in 2020.
I need a plan that motivates me to leave that lingering weariness behind. There are a number of Psalms that begin; “Sing to the Lord a new song; sing to the Lord, all the earth. Sing to the Lord, praise His name; proclaim His salvation day after day.” (Psalm 96: 1 & 2). I desire a new song each day, so with God’s help, I strive to look for a new hope each day.
In early December I tested positive with COVID-19. Even though my symptoms were never severe I was continuously nauseous, food tasted bad to the point that I wasn’t hungry. I seemed to be in an anxious state of mind much of the time. I do not know what it would have been like if I had not received text messages and phone calls from my many friends and loved ones telling me of their love for me. It carried me through many long hours of uncertainty.
There are Psalms that I clearly identified with during that time. “I waited patiently for the Lord; He turned to me and heard my cry. He lifted me out of the slimy pit, out of the mud and mire; He set my feet on a rock and gave me a firm place to stand. He put a new song in my mouth, a hymn of praise to our God” (Psalm 40; 1 -3) Oh, to know and believe that God heard my cry from the mud and mire, He has not forgotten me, indeed I have found a song in my mouth. It is a song of rejoicing and thanksgiving with hope, there is a new day.
Continuing with Psalms; “We wait in hope for the Lord; He is our help and our shield. In Him our hearts rejoice, for we trust in His holy name. May your unfailing love be with us, Lord, even as we put our hope in you” (Psalm 33:20 — 22). Lord, I do put my hope in you, because you have been faithful to me, in my despair.
The Apostle Paul directs us, “to be made new in the attitude of your minds; and to put on the new self, created to be like God in true righteousness and holiness” (Ephesians 4: 23 & 24.) I am struck by the word ‘attitude’. In my faith in the Lord Jesus, I am able to have an attitude adjustment. A new day and a restored hope can be realized day by day.
In John 13: 34 & 35 Jesus declares; “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples if you love one another.” To love one another must be new to me each and every day. With that motivation, we can help to make someone else’s day be new.
As I remarked above, that it was so uplifting to receive texts and phone calls each day during my time having COVID-19, to know that others did love me. As we yearn for newness in 2021, perhaps each of us can reach out to someone with a call or a message of encouragement and care.
Roger McCune is the pastor of the Thorp Community Church.