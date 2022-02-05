For some reason, I feel like I have been here and said this before. Maybe that’s because I am writing this on Groundhog Day, 2-2-22. That date must mean something to someone, but what I am thinking about is a movie that was released in 1993.
The movie “Groundhog Day,” starred Bill Murray, Andie McDowell, and Chris Elliott and showcased their comedic talents. The jaded meteorologist Phil Connors, played by Murray, is made to live Groundhog Day repeatedly — until he gets it right. At first, he thinks it is great. He can indulge in whatever he fancies, and then he gets to do it all over again the next morning. He schemes on everyone to get what he wants. Before long, however, he realizes that he is trapped and can never (seemingly) move past that day’s fixed and recurring experiences. No matter how he reacts to the repeated circumstances, the day just resets with the same tune by Sonny and Cher, and he lives it all over again … and again … and again …. Then, he begins to despair. He tries to kill himself in every way he can think of, and even that doesn’t work. ‘I’ve got you, Babe,” wakes him up, and the same day happens all over again.
His producer Rita, played by McDowell, becomes Phil’s love interest, as he slowly realizes how special she is. At first, he tries to manipulate her into loving him, and that, too, backfires. The day keeps ending in a slapped face and starting again with Sonny and Cher. Finally, in desperation, he confesses the whole mess to her, telling her how the day just repeats over and over, and he can’t escape the cycle. She almost believes him: “Maybe this is a gift,” she tells him. He begins to have a change of heart. Rather than using his intimate knowledge of the events of the day for selfish purposes, he begins to help others. He learns to play the piano. He becomes less of a jerk.
“Maybe this is a gift.” Have you ever wished that you could have some sort of existential do-over, a giant Mulligan for your life: tee up a conversation or an event or an action and take another swing at it? I wish I could. In several notable moments, If I had it to do over, I would choose differently this time around. If only I knew then what I know now. One of my older friends told me recently that though she has made a lot of mistakes in her life, she has learned from each of them valuable lessons. I know what she means by that. I have the scars to prove it. Sometimes I wish that I could learn those valuable lessons without having to earn the scars.
Here is where the message of Jesus Christ makes a very practical difference. The Christian gospel is an offer of a fresh start: “If anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation: what is old has passed away—look, what is new has come!” (2 Corinthians 5:17, NET). What God offers us in Christ is forgiveness. Forgiveness brings our lives up to date with our Maker. It relieves us of the burden of our selfish choices. In forgiveness, God offers us the power to live differently.
Though we may still have to deal with lingering consequences from our selfish actions in the past, we have a new hope that somehow God will help us handle them redemptively. That is certainly a gift.
