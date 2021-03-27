In January, Frank Johnson, pastor of Chestnut Baptist Church, asked me to contribute another “Message of Faith” article on the theme “People of Great Faith”. First reaction: topic should be Marijane McKenzie. Second reaction: why was Marijane was my first reaction?
Don’t misunderstand me, Marijane was a singular woman. She was well into her 90s when we met and an inspiration to all who marveled at her clarity, stamina and ability. She stared age in the face and challenged it daily. In the five years that I knew her, she drove herself and her husband from Las Vegas to Birmingham, Alabama and back twice, never considering that age should be a factor in a 3,600-mile road trip. She was fun and funny and completely direct in sharing her opinions. She was easy to love.
In trying to answer my question about why Marijane was my first thought for an article about great faith, I began to consider how we demonstrate faith in the world. Hebrews 11:1 says, “Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.” From that verse, the central feature of faith seems to be trust or confidence in God’s promises to us. Faith indicates a belief or conviction with the complementary idea of trust. Faith is not a mere intellectual stance, but a belief that leads to action. James writes that, “faith by itself, apart from works, is dead.” (James 2:17) Genuine faith works through love to produce a tangible evidence of its existence in a person’s everyday life.
That’s the explanation. Marijane let love rule her actions every day. She not only believed in God, but she was a child of God. She had an understanding of who God is, and that God wants to have a close relationship with us. She prayed regularly and kept God at the center of her life. I know this to be true because of the way she lived her life. Marijane radiated a peace and a certainty that comes from a heart focused on knowing and trusting God. She showed love to everyone in a way that was instinctive. She was not a saint, but her life showed the attributes of someone living with the Spirit--love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, faithfulness and self-control. (Galatians 5:22-23) All of it was just part of her and there appeared to be no need for conscious thought. Unlike me, Marijane never seemed to need to write a reminder of “patience” or “gentleness” on an index card and tape it to her computer.
Our church in Las Vegas was involved with a prison ministry, and from time to time, the United Methodist Women would invite women from an alternative sentencing program to share a lunch with us. Most of the women were recovering drug addicts and former prostitutes. Marijane loved hosting those lunches. She knew each woman in that program as an individual, a friend, and always gave them a welcoming hug. She was available to any one of them who needed to talk about regrets, heartbreak or healing. I never knew Marijane’s whole story, but it was clear she understood in some personal way that God loves to use the brokenness in us.
I suppose I could have written about the many examples of women of faith in the Bible. Rahab demonstrating faith by hiding spies from the King of Jericho under flax that was drying on her roof. Eunice and Lois, mother and grandmother of Timothy, who were noted in the Bible as women of great faith. Naomi, whose faith allowed God to bring good out of bitter circumstances. There are so many and all of them are worthy of a 700-word essay.
I chose Marijane McKenzie because she isn’t a Biblical character. She was just like you and me.
She worked hard to know God, she wasn’t perfect and she made mistakes, but she had faith and knew she was forgiven. When I hear “great faith”, I will always think of Marijane McKenzie.
In addition to being FISH Executive Director, Peggy Morache is also a commissioned Stephen Minister and a Lay-Minister of the United Methodist Church.