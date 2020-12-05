Advent is beginning, the period of waiting for the celebration of Christ’s coming into our world. The songs are about peace, joy and good will, but daily life is constant movement, things happening, people talking and a rush to deadlines.
In ordinary times, ours is a world of noise, information, and 24-hour news. Especially now, we are saturated with endless electronic relationships, maintained by emails, social media, and a total absorption with electronic devices. We claim to crave silence and simplicity, but generally we have music or TV blocking the silence, and a tolerance for a complicated, harried and hectic life. Add the holiday frenzy to that mix, and it is difficult to find a shred of quiet, much less peace. Is there ever time to simply “be”?
In “The Power of the Focused Heart: 8 Life Lessons from the Beatitudes,” Mary Loy Redding wrote, “We may keep our calendars so full that we don’t have time to ask ourselves if we are deeply happy, if life has meaning. As we recognize our hunger and thirst for God, we are drawn, each of us, into an individually unique relationship that is life’s greatest adventure.”
Most of us don’t know how to use solitude to return us to ourselves, to recognize the longing for God that is within us. Psalm 46:10 tells us, “Be still and know that I am God.” It is the stillness that adds a contemplative dimension of the Gospel and deepens and broadens how we define, listen to, and discern our relationship with God.
Contemplative prayer is the practice of being still and becoming aware of God inside us. Sometimes called “centering prayer” because it is centered on the presence on God, the resting in God, gazing toward the One who loves us immeasurably, being present to the moment, and unconscious of time. Contemplative prayer moves from communication with God through speech to communing with God through the heart.
Thomas Merton, the great theologian, writer, scholar, and Trappist Monk, brought together a wealth of meditative and mystical influences in his writings and teachings to encourage a constant review of prayer life. He helped introduce the use of contemplative prayer as an opportunity to expand and grow in the dedication to prayer. He taught not to seek this or any prayer as a way to evade the problems of contemporary life, but instead use it to direct positive change back out into the world.
Many find the morning the best time for prayer. The psalmist says, “In the morning, you hear my voice; in the morning I plead my case to you and watch,” (Psalm 5:3). It always balances a day to begin it with God. To begin a contemplative prayer life, spend time each day in quiet solitude beginning with 10-15 minutes and try to increase to 20-30 minutes. Sitting is easier than the traditional prayer postures of kneeling or standing used for shorter prayers. Take some deep breaths to calm and focus the mind. Find a prayer word, such as Father or Abba, which will help return to center when the mind wanders. Eyes closed, hands relaxed, let go of what is around and concentrate on what is within.
It is common to be distracted and discouraged. It will be easy to stop the effort. There are many good writers and resources to become guides and sources of encouragement. The reward of internal calm and the assurance of a closer relationship with God are worth overcoming any challenges to keep this practice part of a rich and full prayer life.
Peggy Morache is the Executive Director -FISH Food Bank, Food Pantry, Open Table Meal Service.