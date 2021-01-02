Within a couple of years of Jesus’ birth, some strange men “from the east” showed up in Jerusalem (you can read the whole story in Matthew 2:1-12, in the New Testament of the Bible). As they were poking around for information, they contacted the Roman governor of Judea, King Herod. Once they got an audience with him, they asked, “Where is the one born ‘King of the Jews’ because we have come to pay him homage.” I can picture how everyone within earshot squirmed and shot sideways glances toward each other at such a question. These men did not know that Herod called himself, “King of the Jews”! Awkward.
Who were these guys, anyway? The New Bible Dictionary, 3rd edition, describes these men as “non-Jewish religious astrologers who, from astronomical observations, inferred the birth of a great Jewish king” (see the article on “Magi”). We might ask how in the world they figured that out? And the answer would be, “Um, well, ….” Whatever else we might say about the “star” that appeared — comet? The Great Conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter? Supernatural object in the sky? — it is truly miraculous that they would draw such a conclusion, and from the perspective of Jesus’ followers, be 100% right.
Meanwhile, back at Herod’s palace, where the whole city was getting uneasy. Herod called the Jewish leaders together and asked them where the Messiah was to be born. Herod knew just enough of the Bible to be dangerous, as the rest of the story amply illustrates. He knew enough to conclude that these guys must be talking about the great “Anointed One” (Messiah/Christ) who had been foretold over centuries of Hebrew prophecy. He called in the Jewish leaders, because they would know more than the hearsay on which he operated. They told him, “Bethlehem,” where King David of old had been born. They quoted to him the prophecy of Micah 5:2, written about seven centuries before Jesus’ birth. Bethlehem. By Jesus’ time, this was like saying Thorp, Washington (no offense, dear friends from Thorp), or Harrington, Washington, where I lived for five years as a boy. Bethlehem was a little village hardly on the map.
Now before we disparage people from small towns like Thorp or Harrington, think about it. Every great person must be born somewhere, right? Why not Bethlehem (or Thorp!)? The late Francis Schaeffer wrote that there are “No Little People” and “No Little Places.” Schaeffer said, “Nowhere more than in America are Christians caught in the … syndrome of size. Size will show success. If am consecrated, there will necessarily be large quantities of people, dollars, etc. This is not so. Not only does God not say that size and spiritual power go together, but He even reverses this (especially in the teaching of Jesus) and tells us to be deliberately careful not to choose a place too big for us” (my emphasis).
The story of Jesus reminds us that even the greatest of humanity came into the world as the child of a peasant woman, laid at birth in a place to feed animals, in a village whose only claim to fame might have been a little monument that said, “Birthplace of King David.” And yet, no matter what you might think of Jesus, the world is dramatically different because he was born. Not only was he born in a small village, but he was also raised in yet another one, Nazareth, that was in a region with a lot of prejudice against it. One of Jesus’ eventual followers, when told where Jesus was raised, retorted, “Can anything good come from Nazareth?” (see John 1:46). Born in a small village to a peasant girl and then raised … on the wrong side of the tracks. Yet, his life and teaching have divided history.
You know, we might be surprised what God wants to accomplish through our lives, especially if we are from Thorp, Washington, where some of my favorite people live and work.
Frank R. Johnson is the pastor of the Chestnut Street Baptist Church in Ellensburg.