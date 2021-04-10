Sometimes life can seem like an isolated panel with a small frame, but that is a mistake. There is a much larger story. The early 16th century can help us here.
The 16th century gave us the first scholarly edition of the Greek New Testament. It was edited by Desiderius Erasmus and published in 1516, but that is tale for another time. At about the same time, the century gave us Michelangelo. Between 1508 and 1512, while Erasmus was busy collating a handful of handwritten copies of ancient manuscripts for his Greek New Testament, Michelangelo was painting the 343 scenes on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, or the Volta della Cappella Sistina — if you know what I mean.
Michelangelo was primarily a sculptor and reluctant to spend so much time painting, but he was compelled by the Pope to take the commission. At the time, it was hard to say “No” to the Pope, especially if you lived in Rome. He took the job, and the rest, as they say, is history. His work changed and redefined Western art.
The fresco depicts the panorama of human salvation, as the followers of Jesus see it, from the creation of the world, to the moral and spiritual fall of humanity, to redemption through the coming of Jesus as the Christ, to final restoration at the End of the World. Michelangelo pored over the Bible to prepare for each day’s work. Some say that he consulted with a theologian to develop the panels in the fresco, but others argue that he was a thoughtful reader of the Bible and an obvious genius and chose them himself. Either way, it took Michelangelo four years to complete the ceiling.
The method was adapted as he went, with some trial and error involved. The fresco method was an ingenious and ancient method described as “a chemical reaction between damp lime plaster and water-based pigments to permanently fuse the work into the wall” (See Everipedia, “Sistine Chapel Ceiling”). He had to get the pigments just right as well as to get the plaster to the right consistency before the images would remain as he wanted them. He built the scaffolding on which he worked, that was suspended from the walls. It included a screen to catch drips of plaster and paint — at least those that did not fall on him. He worked his way backward in the narrative, until he concluded with the scene depicting the creation of the world. He completed that scene in one day. He wrote a poem about the arduous task, accompanied by a little sketch.
And here is the point. Life might sometimes feel like an isolated panel in a fresco, self-contained and without a wider meaning. Depending on our choices and our circumstances, our panel may feel like the scene of Adam and Eve being cast out of the Garden of Eden. But that would be a mistake. The Chapel Ceiling tells the grand drama of human life, a drama that is still unfolding today, in the world and in our personal lives. Perhaps our scene is only a small part of that grand drama, but it is a scene being painted by the greatest Artist of all. Far beyond Michelangelo, God sees the bigger picture, and it will eventually become a magnificent work of art.
In Philippians 1:6, the Apostle Paul says this to those who had come to believe his message of redemption through Jesus: “The One Who began a good work in you will finish it until the day of Christ Jesus” (my translation). When that work is finished, we will be able to see this present moment as a part of a much larger story. So, hang on. Trust the Artist. Let’s see how this plays out.
Frank Johnson is the pastor of the Chestnut Street Baptist Church in Ellensburg.