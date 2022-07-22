...HEAT WAVE EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE FORECAST NEXT WEEK...
A building ridge of high pressure over the region will begin to
warm temperatures across the forecast area early next week. The
ridge will reach its peak strength midweek and then stretch into
the weekend. High temperatures are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees
hotter than normal beginning Wednesday with highs around the
Columbia Basin of 105 to 110 degrees and 90 to 100 in the
mountains. Overnight low temperatures are also expected to be
warmer then normal during this stretch.
Now is a good time to make sure you have a way to deal with the
heat. Make sure fans or air conditioning systems are operating
properly. Routinely check on the elderly and others susceptible
to heat. Plan outdoor activities or working outdoors for early in
the day to avoid heat exhaustion.
In Christianity, Truth isn't a concept, another philosophy or emotional feeling. It doesn't change, it's not relative, and isn't arrived through reason. Truth is a person, the Person, Jesus Christ. Truth heals and unifies. The Lord is always waiting for us to unite ourselves with him in love, but instead we drift further and further away. We know there can be no life without love, which means that there is no life without God, because God is Love. But his love is not according to the understanding of this world. The love that the world gives consists of suffering and enslavement, ensnaring us to fleeting cares and concerns, anxieties, thoughts, desires.
If our thoughts are peaceful, calm, meek, and kind, then that if what our life is like. Love little things, and strive for what's modest and simple. Don't worry! Instead of beginning with ourselves, we always want to point the finger and blame others. We blame systems and people long dead or distant from us, unable to accept God's boundless love.
We often say to ourselves, only when such-and-such law is passed, if only so-and-so weren't president, if only my children or wife or husband would change, if I were only healthy, then I would be happy. Don't we say such foolish things?
The Lord has taken all of our sufferings and cares upon Himself, and he has said that He will provide for all of our needs, yet we hold onto our cares so tightly that we create unrest in our hearts and minds, in our families and all around us. But the Lord is present everywhere, and nothing happens without his will or permission, either in this life or eternity. When we accept this idea, everything is made easier.
A person who is entrapped by the vicious cycle of chaotic thoughts, in the atmosphere of hades, feels the torments of hell. For example, we read the news or watch something online, and afterwards we suddenly feel something is not quite right in our souls; we feel an emptiness; we feel oppressed. That is because by reading all sorts of things, our mind becomes distracted and the atmosphere of hades has free access to our minds.
Your thoughts are burdened because you are influenced by the thoughts of your fellow men. Pray to the Lord that He might take this burden from you. One of the Church Fathers said, “The mind is a great wanderer. It is always traveling. It cannot rest until the only One Who can lay it to rest appears.” As soon as a desire or worldly thought enters our mind, God immediately sends a warning. Instead of coming to our senses and blocking such thoughts and desires, we nurture them and long for them, and afterwards we wonder why bad things happen to us, to our families, to our communities and country.
We must remember the fear of God. To be clear, we're not talking about the animal-like fear of this world, fearing what tomorrow will bring, what the future has in store of us ... that is an animal-like fear. No, the fear of God is when you love him, and when you truly love him with all your heart and you strive to never offend or sadden him — not only with your deeds and actions, and words, but also with your thoughts. You try to please him in everything you do or say. That is the fear of God — the fear of doing anything that might sadden or offend our Beloved.
Parents always want their children to be happy, content, and thankful to them for all their work and sacrifice. So when they see their children in a bad mood and unthankful, they're saddened. In a manner of speaking, it's the same with our Heavenly Father. He has given us everything, but we are always unsatisfied and gloomy. Instead of thanking and praising God for everything, we only express our thankfulness with our lips, and our hearts remain cold. One should teach not from one's rational mind but rather from the heart. Only that which is from the heart can touch another heart.
You can see for yourself how to acquire peace and harmony through the pursuit and experience of ceaseless prayer. What does that mean? I do not have enough space in this newspaper column to share, but look for a book called, "Way of the Pilgrim," and considering reaching out and I can recommend places and people you might speak to about the subject. Deepening our life in Christ frees us death, and opens up a secret well of living water. Christ is in our midst!
Deacon Joseph Frangipani serves the Prophet Elijah parish, of the Holy Orthodox faith, in Ellensburg with his wife, Rachel, and their children. He can be reached at DnJoseph@yandex.com