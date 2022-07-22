Joseph Frangipani
Darla

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


In Christianity, Truth isn't a concept, another philosophy or emotional feeling. It doesn't change, it's not relative, and isn't arrived through reason. Truth is a person, the Person, Jesus Christ. Truth heals and unifies. The Lord is always waiting for us to unite ourselves with him in love, but instead we drift further and further away. We know there can be no life without love, which means that there is no life without God, because God is Love. But his love is not according to the understanding of this world. The love that the world gives consists of suffering and enslavement, ensnaring us to fleeting cares and concerns, anxieties, thoughts, desires.

If our thoughts are peaceful, calm, meek, and kind, then that if what our life is like. Love little things, and strive for what's modest and simple. Don't worry! Instead of beginning with ourselves, we always want to point the finger and blame others. We blame systems and people long dead or distant from us, unable to accept God's boundless love.

Recommended for you