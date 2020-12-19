C. S. Lewis recounts his journey to Christian faith in a book entitled Surprised by Joy: The Shape of My Early Life. His mother died when he was a boy, and this had a dramatic impact on his fledgling faith. By the time he was a brilliant undergrad and grad student at Oxford University, he had become a committed atheist. But in his studies and then when he became a professor at Oxford, he kept meeting people who were committed Christians. It was uncanny. In his readings of Medieval and Renaissance literature, he found certain authors that seemed to have a better grasp of the human condition. Almost without fail, they were professing Christians. Among his fellow students and then colleagues, he continued to encounter the same weird phenomenon. He began to ask, Why are the most sensible and interesting people all Christians?
As a boy, he was entranced by the myths of the Norse gods—Odin and the rest. The music of Wagner was most compelling, as it drew from that mythical world of the valiant gods fighting in a seemingly losing battle against encroaching evil. One day, at a time when he admitted he was doing a mediocre job of teaching philosophy, the most hardened atheist he knew sat down with him in his rooms. His friend said, “All that stuff of Frazer’s about the Dying God. Rum thing. It almost looks as if it had really happened once.” Lewis was shaken. He reflected, “To understand the shattering impact of it, you would need to know the man (who has certainly never since shown any interest in Christianity). If he, the cynic of cynics, the toughest of the toughs, were not—as I would still have put it—‘safe,’ where could I turn? Was there then no escape?” (see Surprised by Joy, chapter XIV, p. 216).
About that time, his friend J. R. R. Tolkien (yes, of The Lord of the Rings), in another defining conversation, argued that the coming of Jesus was like “myth that had become fact.” The story of Jesus carried all the power of the myths from the North: the god who dies to save the people. The difference is: the birth, life, death, and resurrection of Jesus truly happened in time and space. His story is not the product of human imagination but rather the stuff of history.
Consider the elements of the Christmas story: angelic announcements to both Mary and Joseph, Jesus’ mother and step-father; a courageous decision by Joseph to go through with his engagement to Mary and take her as his wife, even with all the social repercussions and misunderstandings; the announcement of Jesus’ birth to shepherds, who would have been lower-class migrant workers at the time; the revelation through astronomy (if not astrology) to some men (the Magi) who traveled a long distance to find the child. It is a powerful and compelling story, but it is even more so if it is all true.
If it is true, then what the angel said to Joseph still stands: “You are to give him the name Jesus [“Savior”], because he will save his people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21, NIV). Those who believe this story rejoice that their sins are forgiven. When the angel announced the birth of Jesus to the shepherds, he said, “I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people” (Luke 2:10, NIV), they understood this better than most. Who would have even remembered to bring them any news whatsoever? It had to be “for all the people,” since they were the first to be told. This truly is “good news” to all who seem marginal and forgotten by society.
Christmas is a powerful and compelling story—and it is world-changing as a true story.
Frank Johnson is the pastor of the Chestnut Street Baptist Church in Ellensburg.