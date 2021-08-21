Messages of Faith: Content with this moment Peggy Morache contributing columnist Aug 21, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save At my age all birthdays are significant, but this year was a benchmark that brought with it the awareness that the years ahead of me are substantially fewer than the years behind me. Approaching my recent birthday, I began to think about the gift of each day and the ways I use that gift. Those thoughts were with me as I received the call that a dear friend and colleague had died in a brutal automobile accident.The loss was personally and professionally staggering. In the two years we had worked together to fund a new building for FISH, Michael had become a valued adviser and friend. He spent the last Friday of his life strategizing with me around the tasks still before us. I wonder how Michael would have spent that Friday had he known it was his last. We all know there are no guarantees that we will be given more than the present moment, but we still assume there will be tomorrow with nothing undone or unsaid.Each day we trade the time that is given to us for many things. I wonder if I am making a good trade each day. Do I have my priorities straight in making each day count? Do my days bring me closer to God or move me farther away? What needs to change? From those questions, I considered a new daily perspective and these are some of my changes. I will not be worried or anxious. As I have aged, I have become better at “casting my cares on the Lord” (Psalm 55:22; Peter 5:7), but I still have times when I cast and then reel them right back in. Worry steals our peace and our concentration and gets us nowhere. Prayer gets us in touch with the One who can handle any burden. Would God worry about the things I worry about? I doubt it, but, if I trust God, I will be heard.I will be quick to forgive. When someone hurts or upsets me, I will not keep score. I am so grateful that God turns off the scoreboard when I fail, that I will “forgive others as God has forgiven us” (Ephesians 4:32) and that also means forgetting. Clearing the scoreboard. I will be thankful. Being human, I tend to grade my days good or bad, too often focusing on the problems rather than all the good things that happen daily. Now, I think about Michael and that he would be grateful for one more day to see his grandchildren, one more day to be a loving son, one more day regardless of the challenges. Every day becomes a good day when I keep a thankful heart.I will not be so hard on myself. I have come to find that God is not as hard to please as I once believed. God sees my heart and knows my intentions (Psalm 139:2). A spiritual director once said to me, “You asked God for forgiveness and got it. Are your standards higher than God’s that you cannot forgive yourself?” I will ask God’s forgiveness when I fall short, and then I will let it go, and press on.When I find myself drifting into old habits, I say a breath prayer. “God, create a new heart in me.” “Lord, draw me closer to You.” In this phase of my life, I want to live closer to God, to simplify my life, to surrender my priorities to God’s will. Each morning I use meditation to plant the seeds of those intentions.Moses was 80 when he confronted the Pharaoh and saw God miraculously set his people free from slavery. Moses lived his life expectantly, looking ahead to what God would do (Hebrew 11:24-27). I enjoy good health and stamina and I think I am expected to use those for God's purposes. "Those who are planted in the house of the Lord … shall bear fruit in old age; they shall be fresh and flourishing." (Psalm 92:13-14) I look forward to God's plans for me, and will accept things as they come, knowing that because of God's love, I can be content with this moment and this day.In addition to being FISH Executive Director, Peggy Morache is also a commissioned Stephen Minister and a Lay-Minister of the United Methodist Church. 