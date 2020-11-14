In two weeks is Thanksgiving Day. It is perhaps my favorite holiday, but with all that is going on right now, it almost doesn’t seem possible to be able to have a day of thanksgiving. I am struggling to have a sense of joy and gratitude. However, the Apostle Paul states in 1 Thessalonians 5:16, 17, & 18, “Be joyful always, pray continually; give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.”
What? Give thanks in all circumstances? That doesn’t make sense! Is the Apostle Paul suggesting that giving place to thanksgiving in all circumstances originates beyond my moment of despair? He again gives directive in Philippians 4:4 -7, “Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: rejoice! Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near. Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God which transcends all understanding will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.”
I must agree, the Lord is near, therefore his blessings are a part of my life. There is an old hymn of the church, “Count Your Blessings,” which confronts my feelings of despair. The first verse; “When upon life’s billows you are tempest-tossed, When you are discouraged, thinking all is lost, Count your many blessings, name them one by one, and it will surprise you what the Lord hath done.”
As I begin to count my blessings naming them one by one, I am soon overwhelmed by the goodness that fills my life. My wife, Janie loves me, we have a special family who loves us, our church family love and supports us, as well as having our daily bread and a home to live in, as a start.
I am thankful that God is giving me the privilege to be the pastor at Thorp Community Church. It is an honor to minister the word of God here at Thorp. To participate with others as we grow in our faith and develop a love for one another.
What I am especially thankful for, is that God’s love for people can be realized by everyone. Again, the Apostle Paul tells us of a complete love in the Lord Jesus. “... in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us. For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 8:37-39).”
This love, that is possible to know through faith in God’s word, leads me to have a hope that some way, through the mercies of God, there could be peace in our land. I would like to quote Colossians 3; 15 — 17 as a prayer for this coming year for our country. “Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful. Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom and as you sing psalms, hymns, and spiritual songs with gratitude in your hearts to God. And whatever you do, whether word or deed, do in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through Him.”
May God’s love be with us this Thanksgiving Day, as we count our blessings and remember where they come from.
Roger McCune is the pastor of the Thorp Community Church.