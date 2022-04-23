How hard it has been to hear the daily reports of the Russian invasion of Ukraine! The world is watching in horror as the Ukrainians bravely defend their country against the formidable foe who is trying to destroy their nation. Their defenses have been strongly empowered by the shipments of warfare machinery and weapons that we have sent to help strengthen their army of professional soldiers and volunteer citizenry.
We should have the same reaction as we send our children into the trials of life without any training or equipment to help them overcome the battles they face daily. The depression and hopelessness that they are expressing and demonstrating by suicidal thoughts or actions should compel all of us to consider what they are lacking to cope with life.
The fact that they have trials comes as no surprise. We who have lived long know that life’s challenges are part of living. The Bible even tells us in several places that we will have trials.
Jesus said “In the world you have tribulation, but take courage; I have overcome the world,”
And “In Me, you will have peace.”
Prayer has been left out of schools and many homes. Bible reading in the home is a rarity. Sunday school rooms are empty on Sunday morning. Grandparents and parents leave the children to be entertained by video games and TV. The world is filling our children with fear and hopelessness. Fewer Americans are identifying as Christians as ever before. Church attendance is dwindling and then we wonder why children are feeling alone and anxious.
The majority of youngsters haven’t been told of Jesus Christ, the One who wants to be their closest friend, the One whose loving presence will never leave them or forsake them, even when their families and/or friends let them down. 1 Peter 5:7 says,” Cast all your anxiety on Him(Jesus) because He cares for you.” In John 14:1 Jesus says “ Do not let your hearts be troubled; believe in God, believe also in me.”
Romans 8:28 is one of the most comforting and reassuring messages in all of the Bible and should be shared frequently in these troubling times. “For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
All of us have struggles, but if we trust in the wrong things to help us out, we are doomed to lead a hopeless life. Government, human relationships, sports, and hobbies will never provide us with the grounding we need to not get thrown for a loop when they fail to give us peace and security. Our charge is to impart our faith into the next generations, but if we are sorely lacking and have not spent time on our own spiritual health, then we have nothing to share with others.
As we consider the true meaning of Resurrection Sunday, that God loves us so much that he sent his only son to die on the cross for our sins, and to give us not only eternal life after we leave our Earthly bodies but to give us comfort and hope in this life, let us make a renewed promise to invest time and effort in mentoring our children and teaching them about their Lord and Savior. Perhaps we need to equip ourselves first so that we can share our own testimony of his love and care for us. Life is indeed a battle, but we were not created to live it unarmed.
Let us put on the armor of God, study his Word, find fellowship in a Bible-believing church or small group and be ready to teach and impart hope to others as part of the army of God!
Peggy Coble is a member of Thorp Community Church, chaplain and ordained minister with NationaLight Ministries International.