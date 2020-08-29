Who would have thought that we would now be looking at our sixth month of partial or total sequestering? I admit to not having it as challenging as some. Being retired and with no young children to educate, I only concern myself with food shopping and attending services at our small church, and meeting with prayer partners in small, safe groups. There are plenty of online prayer groups and home activities to keep me busy. It did occur to me that one of the groups most impacted are the residents of the nursing home and assisted living facilities. Their social isolation has been much more restrictive, and so I was led to contact a Christian lady who lives in Meadows Place to ask her to share some insights to her life behind the closed doors.
Marylou Gilmour graciously agreed to share some thoughts:
Psalm 9:10 TLB “All those who know your mercy, Lord, will count on You for help for You have never yet forsaken those who trust in You.”
I trust God to fulfill every promise he has given us because God is who he says he is and he will do what he has promised to do..This is Hope! “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only begotten Son, Jesus Christ, so that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.”(John 3:16) and be in living peace and fellowship with him all the days of their life.
I trust him to never leave me no matter the circumstances. He will go through it with me for “I am never alone, my Father is always with me” (Matthew 28:20 and John 16:32c), even during this Covid-19 time we are going through even now.
A time such as this is different than any time we have lived before. Some people are very afraid to die; and some are not. I can see the difference between the two here at Meadows Place. We have been in lockdown since March 13th, sometimes more restricted than at other times, but we must always remain here.
Our individual “tiny house” has become for some a sanctuary and for others, a jail or prison cell. For me, this place is where I have gotten to know the Lord better. (Numbers 14:51, John 17:3). It has become a quiet place where I can hear him speak more clearly in the silence; a quiet place I can thank and praise the One and Only True God, whom I trust, day or night. (1Thessalonians 5: 16-18). No place is more secure than to be in God’s hands, listening to His voice and He mine. I love Him more dearly only because He first loved me.
As Marylou shares her testimony, I hope it is an encouragement to us that we can be in his presence and receive his peace and comfort, and a joy that the world cannot give.
“Therefore, since we have been made right in God’s sight by faith, we have peace with God because of what Jesus Christ our Lord has done for us. Because of our faith, Christ has brought us into this place of undeserved privilege where we now stand, and we confidently and joyfully look forward to sharing God’s glory.” Romans 5:1,2
So many things we once took for granted are now on hold, and we have to invent new ways of teaching, working, and spending time together apart, but like Marylou, may we also consider this a time to know the Lord better and spend quality time with him and in his Word, the Bible. It helps make sense of these times, and may even give our lives a renewed purpose.
We can still make phone calls and I have even dusted off my stationary and have written a few letters to family and friends. Let’s not lose what was good about the good ol’ days!
Peggy Coble is a member of Thorp Community Church, chaplain and ordained minister with NationaLight Ministries International.