Within the first five verses of the book of Ruth, a story unfolds of devastating pain and loss suffered by a woman named Naomi.
A severe famine forced Naomi, her husband and their two sons to leave their homeland. Starting over as refugees in a foreign land is hard enough, but then Naomi’s husband died. Thankfully, she still had her sons, who eventually married non-Jewish, Moabite women, who were considered foreign. That was not the future she dreamed for her boys, but she was comforted by the prospect of grandchildren to ease her grief over her husband’s death. Then her two sons died, taking with them her last hope for protection and provision in her old age, and leaving Naomi destitute.
Naomi blamed God for her life circumstances and was so embittered that she changed her name from Naomi (sweetness) to Mara (bitterness). She decided to return home and tried to send her daughters-in-law back to their mothers. One agreed, but Ruth stubbornly refused and, in one of the most beautiful passages in the Bible, declared her lifelong allegiance to Naomi and to Naomi’s God. (Ruth 1:16)
Naomi embraced her bitterness instead of Ruth, and refused to speak to Ruth during the 10-day journey to Bethlehem. When they arrived, Naomi told the women who greeted them, “call me Mara for the Almighty has made me very bitter.” Three times she told them God was to blame, and said, “I went away full and the Lord has brought me back empty.”
Naomi’s story is dramatic and, while few of us have that much drama in our lives, none of us have escaped pain and loss. Most can relate to Naomi’s fear for her future and to reacting by blaming God. Eventually, Naomi moved from anger and blame to seeing that Ruth was the blessing that came from hardship.
In the book of Ruth, Naomi’s story is a subtext, but it has powerful lessons for those of us who are in a dark season of life.
God is always at work in our lives even when we are paralyzed with grief and despair. While Naomi was sulking and refusing to speak to Ruth, God was moving before her creating a new life that included a husband for Ruth, and eventually a baby that would become the longed-for grandchild to Naomi. Each of us can be comforted as we go through life’s struggles knowing that God is far ahead of us working to restore us.
Naomi began to heal and move from heartache to hope, when she recognized Ruth’s sacrifices and became concerned for Ruth’s needs. She came to a place of loving when she opened herself to caring for Ruth. When we are hurting, our pain is overwhelming, and it is hard to see past it to someone else’s need. Being able to see the needs of those around us, helps us see the blessings in our lives and, recognizing those blessings, gives us hope.
We cannot control the fact that bad things will happen to us. They always will, and one day we will know why. We can remain bitter or, like Naomi, we can get better. We can stay angry at life and at God and never move forward or, like Naomi, we can leave the pain behind and allow God to bless us with a life filled with beauty and hope. Even in the most bitter circumstances in our lives, we can trust that God is there and will provide blessings to help us find a new start or the pathway home.
In addition to being FISH Executive Director, Peggy Morache is also a commissioned Stephen Minister and a Lay-Minister of the United Methodist Church.