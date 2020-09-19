Originally, I had planned to lead a tour to Israel the last two weeks of October of this year. COVID-19 restrictions necessitated that we postpone until next year, but that left me disappointed that I one miss one key additional benefit of the trip: I would miss the last two weeks of the 2020 presidential election campaign.
If you’re like me, I increasingly despise our election process. Now don’t get me wrong, I am deeply grateful that we have the opportunity to freely elect our leaders. Many people in our world do not have this right and responsibility and dream of the day then they could choose their national leaders.
But our elections have become so confused, hate filled, and toxic that most people just can’t wait till they’re over. I’m one of those people who still has a land-line telephone and it’s already ringing daily with recorded messages from candidates who need my help and those so-called “surveys” that are merely thinly veiled partisan promotions. If you call me in the next two months and you get my answering machine, don’t be surprised.
Now to be fair, elections have long been fractious and nasty. Opponents of Abraham Lincoln called him all sorts of nasty names and criticized his gangly looks, while his own campaign staff printed fake tickets to the Republican nominating convention to allow for more of Lincoln’s cheering followers to get into the hall. Politics has long been a bare-knuckle sport.
While I would like to move into a cave for the next two months, I know I need to endure this process and do a responsible job of researching and voting. It is a privilege, and like all privileges, it takes work to do it right. Let me simply suggest two things for Christians to consider.
First, and foremost, you simply must let your faith in Jesus Christ and the guidance you find in God’s Word guide how you vote. Too often we divorce God’s guidance for humanity in the Bible from our political opinions. What God teaches us should guide all we think and do and governance is no exception.
Now, that does not mean we should legislate Christian practice and morality, in all its many forms, into our laws. I think people should read the Bible daily, but I would strongly oppose a law that required it. It is a complicated idea without easy answers, but in a pluralistic society we need to be careful not to try to enforce Christian practice on everyone. At the same time, Christians need not apologize when we bring our biblical morality to the table to be a part of our laws and elections. We should have a voice too.
The second thing I want to say is that while we need to bring authentic, biblically guided decisions to the ballot, that does not mean that there will always be only one candidate all good, faithful Christians will agree on. We live in a fallen world and most complicated decisions are never as clear as we would like them to be. Different Christians can apply biblical principles to their choices and come to different conclusions than other Christians who do the same thing. There is seldom only one “Christian” choice.
I have never lived in a time when so many friendships have been lost over politics and it’s not hard to see those fractures appear between Christian brothers and sisters in congregations. Hate and anger are often the results of these political divisions and Satan is never happier that when he sees the Body of Christ divided in hostility towards each other.
The old King James Bible used the word “Charity” when it translated the Greek word “agape” in 1 Corinthians 13. It may not be the best translation, but the idea is sound and important. This election season — and perhaps at all times — let’s be sure we focus on charity towards our fellow Christians when we disagree. Good Christians, following biblical convictions, can come to different conclusions in this fallen and imperfect world where there are no perfect candidates or solutions. Do not let Satan divide us when we come to different conclusions.
As the refrain of one of the very first Christians songs I learned and sang when I became a Christian decades ago went:
“If I have not charity, if love does not flow from me, I am nothing … Jesus reduce me to love”.
May that be our prayer always, and especially this election season.
Al Sandalow is the pastor of the Ellensburg Presbyterian Church.