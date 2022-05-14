It seems that in this day and age each of us may feel that we might not have many trusted friends. We may ask "is there anyone with whom we can speak honestly without being criticized or even condemned, especially if it is something controversial"?
These questions have led me to think of stories of Jesus in the Gospels, stories such as "he is the friend of publicans and sinners". He was judged by the religious leaders of his day for even associating with questionable people. He was able to identify with these people as friends first, and then maybe discuss issues.
Another of my favorite biblical stories is in the Gospel of Luke, the 7th chapter. As the story goes, Jesus was invited by a Pharisee, whose name was Simon to his house to have dinner. As they were reclining at the table something very different happened. A woman identified only as "a woman in that town who lived a sinful life" walked in, uninvited, and knelt at Jesus' feet. As she began to wet his feet with her tears and pour perfume on them, Simon thought to himself, "If this man were a prophet, he would know who is touching him and what kind of woman she is, that she is a sinner."
Of course, Jesus knew what kind of woman she was, but more importantly, he received her, because she was seeking acceptance and forgiveness. Then Jesus turned to her and said, "Your sins are forgiven. Your faith has saved you; go in peace".
Another well-known Gospel story is in the 8th chapter of John where the teachers of the law bring a woman to Jesus, who was caught in the act of adultery, saying to him that the Law of Moses commanded us to stone such women. "Now what do you say?" He then said to them, "Let anyone of you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her". Hearing this, they began to go away one at a time until only Jesus was left with the woman. Then he asked her, "Has no one condemned you? No one sir, she said. Then neither do I condemn you, Jesus declared. Go now and leave your life of sin." John 3:17 tells us that "God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through Him".
I like Proverbs 27 verse 9, "Perfume and incense bring joy to the heart, and the pleasantness of a friend springs from their heartfelt advice." This tells of somebody that can be trusted when you reveal your thoughts and issues without judgments. What a relief.
The Apostle Paul urges us to "clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience. Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you. And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity" (Colossians 3:12 - 14)
With God's help, we can become trusted friends, following Jesus' example.
Roger McCune is the pastor at Thorp Community Church.