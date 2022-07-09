Fear is a powerful thing. A few years ago, I was up early, before sunrise, peacefully enjoying a warm cup of coffee, reading my Bible and journalling, when suddenly I heard something that didn’t seem right. I have young children so I’m used to a child waking early and interrupting my quiet, but this sounded different. Something was happening at the front door. Sure enough someone was at my door trying to get in. So I did what one does when you catch someone trying to break in, I turned on the porch lights as the individual took off running, I then opened the door and yelled “hey get out of here!”
In retrospect I should not have opened the door, and frankly my yell probably didn’t accomplish much, but it was my default at that moment. I share this story because it highlights a time that fear showed up very physically for me. I remember feeling the adrenaline of that moment in my body for hours after I got off the phone with 911.
Fear doesn’t always show up as dramatically as my early moment interruption. Meriam-Webster defines fear as “an unpleasant emotion caused by being aware of danger”. In my conversations with mental health professionals they tell me that fear is the most primary of all emotions and the most potent.
Depending on who you read, when fear surfaces in our lives we react in one of at least three ways: fight, flight, or freeze. This is how our Creator hardwired us to survive. But what happens when you and I get locked in a constant state of fear? What do we do when this beautiful gift that we were given to survive attacks from predators becomes a constant and pervasive reality in our lives? The scientists describe the adverse affects of living in constant fear, in short its bad. A little occasional fear is normal, but a life that is captive to fear, constantly afraid of another threat, is not freedom but a prison. Have you ever found yourself stuck in a prison of fear?
There are a lot of places we could turn in scripture for guidance on this challenge. For example, Isaiah 41:10 (NIV) “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” I also love the words in 2 Timothy 1:7 (ESV) “For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control”.
But what is the key to be free when fear seems to have us crippled from living? I find strongest answer in Romans chapter 8 verses 9 through 17. Check it out on your own as it will take you so much deeper than I can go in a newspaper column. What we see in Romans 8 is consistent with so many other scriptures that address fear. We see that for those who follow Jesus, the very Spirit of God lives in them and that Spirit has been given so that we can walk in freedom, freedom from fear, and so that we can walk in our identity as adopted children of God. Again, there is a lot going on in those verses.
I would suggest that the key to be free from crippling fear, is knowing that God is with me and that he has given me everything I need. Let that sink in for a moment. Do you know who God is? How big, mighty, and awesome he is? If you follow Jesus he is with you. Do you know who you are? You have been created in the very image of God to carry his presence, and as a child of God you have been adopted into his royal family. We need to be honest about our fear, both with God and those that we love, but we also need to regularly come back to the deep truth of who God is and who we are, and the truth is he wants us to be free. Freedom is found in God’s truth.
Dan Arnold is the executive pastor for ministry at Mercer Creek Church in Ellensburg.