Who would have thought that a young man who had been reared by an alcoholic father would become a champion of the Christian faith to university students and professors over a span of 40 years? Yet, this is just what happened with Josh McDowell. In the introductory pages of his monumental book "Evidence that Demands a Verdict" (now in a 4th edition co-written by his son Sean McDowell, Ph.D.), he recounts how this happened.
His earliest memories are of the embarrassment and hardship inflicted on his family by his father, the town drunk. As his friends at school made jokes about his father being found drunk in the gutter of their small town, he tried to laugh along. Inwardly, he was dying. His mother told him that his father had broken her heart and that she only wanted to live long enough to see him graduate from high school. Several months after graduation, she died — from a broken heart, as McDowell saw it. Had he not left home for the university, he might have tried to kill his father.
At the university, McDowell tried to compensate for all this pain by appearing to be strong and happy. He got involved in student government. The happiness was a farce that didn’t hold much past the parties and the hangovers.
But then he met a small group of students and two faculty members who seemed genuinely happy. He wondered how this was possible. They claimed to be followers of Jesus Christ. When he discovered this, he sneered at them. They held their ground. Eventually, they challenged his agnosticism: “Examine the evidence for Jesus yourself,” they said. And that is just what he did. He left school for several months while he traveled to various major libraries around the country and in Great Britain, digging into the fact-claims of the story of Jesus as told by Christians and by the New Testament of the Bible.
It was while sitting in a library in England that he had an epiphany. “It’s true. It’s really true,” he thought. The story of Jesus held, on historical grounds. Now what was he to do, as he had set out to prove it wrong? He returned to the states and looked up one of his Christian friends. While talking with him, he decided to turn the control of his life over to God and put his faith in Jesus Christ.
Over the next six to 18 months, McDowell’s life changed dramatically. His hatred toward his father drained away. He found that he had genuine love for his dad and even told him so. He transferred to Wheaton College. Shortly thereafter, he was involved in a car accident, ironically hit by a drunk driver. While in the hospital, his father came to visit him. Pacing up and down in the room his father finally blurted out, “How can you love a father like me?” McDowell answered, “‘Dad, six months ago I hated you, … but I have put my trust in Jesus Christ, received God’s forgiveness, and he has changed my life. I can’t explain it all, Dad. But God has taken away my hatred for you and replaced it with love.’”
McDowell reports that this brought about a crisis in his father. He told Josh, “I want God to do in my life what he has done in yours.” When his father turned his life over to Jesus Christ, the change was almost instant. Within a few short months, his father passed away, but a hundred others had professed faith in Jesus through what they had seen happen in his life.
The Apostle Paul wrote, “If anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation! The old things have passed away, and new things have come” (2 Corinthians 5:17). One of those “new things” is the power to forgive and to find true joy and peace in place of bitterness.
Frank R. Johnson is the lead pastor at the Chestnut Street Baptist Church.