“We must learn to live together as brothers, or we will perish together as fools,” said Martin Luther King, Jr. Benjamin Franklin had said something similar to the Continental Congress when the delegates were debating earnestly and not finding common ground. Finally, The Declaration of Independence was hammered out, and the representatives of the 13 colonies were preparing to sign it. Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” He knew the gravity of what lay ahead as the fledgling colonies banded together to forge a new nation.
Casey Stengel was the manager of the New York Yankees from 1949-1960. He won 10 championships and seven World Series. Stengel once said, “It’s easy to get good players. Gettin’ em to play together, that’s the hard part.”
“Gettin’ ‘em” to play together.” There it is. We currently have plenty of interest groups in American culture willing to campaign for their point of view. Some of them are so politically entrenched that they hold “No Quarter,” meaning that they will only be satisfied when those they consider their enemies are completely silenced. For them, “playing together” means that they call the game, set all the rules, and everyone else quietly submits. This seems so counter to the spirit of the American Republic — E Pluribus Unum.
It would also be an understatement to say that religion in America is fragmented. The Fourteenth Edition of the Handbook of Denominations in America (Abingdon, 2018) runs 432 pages. As a follower of Christ, I would say that the fragmentation of the Church without a corresponding overarching spirit of unity runs counter to the “many members but one body” ideal of the New Testament (See Romans 12). We struggle to find our original common ground, “the faith once for all entrusted to God’s holy people,” as the book of Jude so succinctly puts it (Jude 3, NIV). Not agreeing on the content and the expression of that faith, we contend, not for the faith, but against each other. “Gettin’ ‘em to work together ….”
Casey Stengel was onto something, both for our religious and our civic connections. Baseball is a team game, but it requires individual engagement. All the players must cover their positions on the field and must come up to bat one at a time. But, outside of the pitcher striking out a batter, almost no outs are made by one player. Without a catcher, the pitcher could not perform, either. And no matter how well an individual player hits, teams will almost never win games on the strength of one hitter. What makes the team strong is the effort all the players give to play their positions for the common good.
In the book of Galatians, the Apostle Paul contrasts what he calls “the works of the flesh” with “the fruit of the Spirit.” The works of the flesh are those behaviors that come naturally to what the Christian revelation would call “fallen” human beings. They are self-serving, and so, contentious behaviors. The fruit of the Spirit, he writes, “is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control” (Galatians 5:22-23, NIV). Which of these scenarios sounds more needed right now?
We need Paul’s appeal now as much as we ever have: “You … were called to be free. But do not use your freedom to indulge the flesh; rather, serve one another humbly in love. For the entire law is fulfilled in keeping this one command: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ If you bite and devour each other, watch out or you will be destroyed by each other” (Galatians 5:13-15, NIV).
We need the Spirit of God to transform our souls so that we will not “bite and devour each other,” as we seem to be trying to do. We need the power to “love (our) neighbor as (ourselves).”
Frank R. Johnson is the pastor of the Chestnut Street Baptist Church.