“We must learn to live together as brothers, or we will perish together as fools,” said Martin Luther King, Jr. Benjamin Franklin had said something similar to the Continental Congress when the delegates were debating earnestly and not finding common ground. Finally, The Declaration of Independence was hammered out, and the representatives of the 13 colonies were preparing to sign it. Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” He knew the gravity of what lay ahead as the fledgling colonies banded together to forge a new nation.

Casey Stengel was the manager of the New York Yankees from 1949-1960. He won 10 championships and seven World Series. Stengel once said, “It’s easy to get good players. Gettin’ em to play together, that’s the hard part.”

