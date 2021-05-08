When the Lord creates humanity in Genesis it is very clear that the author uses the royal “we” to communicate the intricacy of the creation of humanity.
“Then God said, “Let us make human beings in our image, to be like us. They will reign over the fish in the sea, the birds in the sky, the livestock, all the wild animals on the earth, and the small animals that scurry along the ground.” So God created human beings in his own image. In the image of God he created them; male and female he created them.” Genesis 1:26-27
It’s undeniable that during Creation, both men and women are declared to be made in the image of God; the Imago Dei. Yet, why is it only Mother’s Day that we discuss the motherly attributes of God? Both women and men, mothers and fathers are created in the image of their Creator. Scripture is also filled with imagery of God as a mother.
We see imagery of the Lord as both a fierce mother bear or a nurturing sheltering mother bird. Both are beautiful images of what it means to parent a child; fierce, protective, nurturing. In Hosea we get the mother bear imager, Hosea 13:8 “Like a bear robbed of her cubs, I will attack them and rip them open,” says the Lord.
The Psalms give us the imagery of the mother bird that then Jesus harkens back to when he’s speaking to the religious leaders of the time. “Jerusalem, Jerusalem, you who kill the prophets and stone those sent to you, how often I have longed to gather your children together, as a hen gathers her chicks under her wings, and you were not willing.” Matt. 23:37 “He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge …” Psalm 91:4
Isaiah uses the mothering imagery multiple times to invoke the kind of faithfulness, pain, or compassion a mother experiences.
“For a long time I (God) have kept silent, I have been quiet and held myself back. But now, like a woman in childbirth, I cry out, I gasp and pant.” Isa. 42:14
“As a mother comforts her child, so will I (God) comfort you; and you will be comforted over Jerusalem.” Isa. 66:13
“Can a mother forget the baby at her breast and have no compassion on the child she has borne? Though she may forget, I (God) will not forget you!” Isa. 49:15
Undoubtedly there are more examples throughout scripture, and yet we seem to only speak of God as a mothering figure on Mother’s Day. Why? Why is it difficult for us to consider the motherly image of God as mother as well as father? If we are indeed both created in Their image, that is something to be encouraged, thought about, and celebrated throughout the year, not just on Mother’s Day.
Rebecca Thomas in the associate pastor at New Life Assembly Church in Kittitas.