My assigned topic for this week's religion column is "Building a Life Worth Living". As I ponder my life at 77 years, it has been a life worth living. However, many of the building plans just came along.
I was raised on my grandfather's cattle ranch in a remote part of southwestern Idaho, where my dad was the cowboy. By my 10th birthday, I was one of the cowboys, riding a horse on 20-mile rides many days each summer learning the cattle business. At the age of 13, our family moved to a farm and I traded the horse for a tractor, but it was expected that I be a part of getting the work accomplished. The most important building of my character then was that life included physical work and required commitment. I committed to being loyal to my dad.
Through those years my mom mentored me in my faith, teaching me the Bible and being my counselor. I remember a conversation that we had when I was in my later teens: we were talking about people in our church who we considered to be wise. That conversation had an impact on me because at that point I wanted to make wise decisions. I believe that God blessed me with the right parents.
I also believe that God chose Janie to be my wife. She has been loyal as a farmer's wife and now for 40 years as a pastor's wife. We've had five children and 10 grandchildren plus four greats. This has been a life worth living.
Janie and I farmed my mom and dad's farm for 10 years after dad's death, during which time I had committed my life to Jesus. It was a time that God used to build our faith and we learned to hear his voice and trust him. Psalm 40:3 says, "He put a new song in my mouth, a hymn of praise to our God. Many will see and fear the Lord and put their trust in Him." And Proverbs 3:5 reads, "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding."
So, one mid-February day in 1978, as I was working on my tractor, the Spirit of God spoke to my heart. The message was for us to prepare to go to Bible School.
Christmas time of 1978 Janie and I with our four children, ages 3 to 11, moved from Idaho to Seattle for four years of Bible School. At the end of four years, we could sing with Psalm 100:4 and 5 "Enter His gates with thanksgiving and His courts with praise; give thanks to Him and praise His name. For the Lord is good and His love endures forever; His faithfulness continues through all generations."
After 40 years of pastoring Thorp Community Church and 10 years as Director at FISH Community Food Bank, Janie and I are convinced that God prepared us for a "Life Worth the Living". A scripture in the book of James defines how God has built us for a worthwhile life: "Consider it pure joy my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything" (James 1:2-4).
The Lord God is the author creating purpose in our lives.
Roger McCune is the pastor at Thorp Community Church.