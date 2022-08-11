Roger McCune

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


My assigned topic for this week's religion column is "Building a Life Worth Living". As I ponder my life at 77 years, it has been a life worth living. However, many of the building plans just came along.

I was raised on my grandfather's cattle ranch in a remote part of southwestern Idaho, where my dad was the cowboy. By my 10th birthday, I was one of the cowboys, riding a horse on 20-mile rides many days each summer learning the cattle business. At the age of 13, our family moved to a farm and I traded the horse for a tractor, but it was expected that I be a part of getting the work accomplished. The most important building of my character then was that life included physical work and required commitment. I committed to being loyal to my dad.

Tags

Recommended for you