Are you loved? There are many ways to answer that question. You may believe that being loved requires that we somehow earn that love by performing well enough. That was the religious message that I believed as a child. I thought that the Ten Commandments were given to us by God so that we could have a way to earn God’s love. I thought that if I obeyed them more than I disobeyed them I would earn God’s love.
It was as if there was a balance in heaven where my good deeds were put on one side and my bad deeds were put on the other side. But, all of this was happening out of my sight, so I did not know if I was doing good enough to get to heaven. I also thought that God’s love was determined by how well I was doing. Was I loved? I had no idea whether or not I was loved.
So, now, as an 80-year old, am I loved? First of all, over 50 years ago, in a way very real to me, I discovered that God loved me just as I am. It is summed up in the Apostle Paul’s words in Romans 5:8: “But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” I learned that I could never be good enough to earn God’s love. Nevertheless, God already fully loved me.
But, what about all of my sin and all my failures? In those early days of my Christian life, I learned about God’s love for some notable men who were very sinful. I learned about God’s love for King Manasseh and King David.
Manasseh was the most evil of Judah’s kings. Listen to the Bible description of him in II Chronicles 33:1-2,6: “Manasseh was twelve years old when he became king, and he reigned in Jerusalem fifty-five years. 2 He did evil in the eyes of the Lord, following the detestable practices of the nations the Lord had driven out before the Israelites. 6 He sacrificed his sons in the fire in the Valley of Ben Hinnom, practiced sorcery, divination and witchcraft, and consulted mediums and spiritists. He did much evil in the eyes of the Lord, provoking him to anger.”
Now, listen to God’s forgiveness and love for him in II Chronicles 33:9-13: “9 But Manasseh led Judah and the people of Jerusalem astray, so that they did more evil than the nations the Lord had destroyed before the Israelites. 10 The Lord spoke to Manasseh and his people, but they paid no attention. 11 So the Lord brought against them the army commanders of the king of Assyria, who took Manasseh prisoner, put a hook in his nose, bound him with bronze shackles and took him to Babylon. 12 In his distress he sought the favor of the Lord his God and humbled himself greatly before the God of his fathers. 13 And when he prayed to him, the Lord was moved by his entreaty and listened to his plea; so he brought him back to Jerusalem and to his kingdom. Then Manasseh knew that the Lord is God.” If God could love and forgive Manasseh, He loves and will forgive us if we seek Him.
Then, there was David. He was a man after God’s own heart, but he also had an affair with another man’s wife and he arranged for the murder of that husband. Here is David crying out for God’s mercy in Psalm 51:1-5, 9-13: Have mercy on me, O God, according to your unfailing love; according to your great compassion blot out my transgressions. Wash away all my iniquity and cleanse me from my sin. For I know my transgressions, and my sin is always before me. Against you, you only, have I sinned and done what is evil in your sight, so that you are proved right when you speak and justified when you judge. Surely I was sinful at birth, sinful from the time my mother conceived me. . . . Hide your face from my sins and blot out all my iniquity. Create in me a pure heart, O God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me. Do not cast me from your presence or take your Holy Spirit from me. Restore to me the joy of your salvation and grant me a willing spirit, to sustain me. Then I will teach transgressors your ways, and sinners will turn back to you.” If God loved and forgave David, He loves us and will forgive us if we turn to Him.
Are you loved? You might not feel very lovable, but you are fully loved. Paul said these true words In I Timothy 2:3-4: “This is good, and pleases God our Savior, who wants all men to be saved and to come to a knowledge of the truth.” You are loved!
Larry Cory is the Director of Discipleship at Chestnut Street Baptist and pastor and assistant pastor in Ellensburg.