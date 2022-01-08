Messages of Faith: He stands at the door Joseph Frangipani contributing columnist Jan 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Darla Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Before writing this column, I considered highlighting the increasing faithlessness, and consequent fear, revealed through our culture. Has it really been three years since world governments and corporations announced “two weeks to flatten the curve?” Remember, attending funerals and weddings, visiting the sick and dying, celebrating holidays, and even receiving the Body of Jesus Christ were forbidden? This could still be the case, I don’t know.Our English word crisis comes from the Greek krisis. Etymologically it means a “turning point in a disease, that change which indicates recovery or death.” It is further derived from krinein, “to separate, judge, decide.”In the Christian understanding a crisis is a judgment. It is a situation allowed by God to reveal the hearts of men. Intrinsically tied to crisis is a “turning point.” That is, men may either repent and return to God or harden themselves in their current state of “disease.” Either way, a turning is undertaken, for better or worse. To whom or to what will we turn in a time of crisis? This reveals our hearts. In the Old Testament, Israel is rebuked for hoping in other nations to save it rather than the Lord. During the time of the rise of Assyrian might, Israel, driven by fear, turned to Egypt for help. One might say, what is the problem? There is a strong enemy, should they not seek alliances to defend themselves? Yet, the Lord in the book of Isaiah soundly rebukes Israel for seeking aid from Egypt. For in doing so they revealed the reality that they did not trust in the Lord. They trusted in the might of Egypt rather than the Lord.The crisis revealed Israel’s lack of true faith.And what does the Lord say to them? “Woe to the apostate children, says the Lord! You made counsel, but not through Me, and covenants, but not of My Spirit, so as to add sins to sin. You proceeded to go down to Egypt, but did not ask Me, so as to be helped by Pharaoh and protected by the Egyptians” (Is. 30:1-2). The Lord says clearly, “The protection of Pharaoh shall be your shame” (Is. 30:3). When those who are supposed to be of the people of God turn first and foremost to worldly powers and authority for protection it is a great sin. Yet, the Lord gives the method of healing, “When you return and groan, then you will be saved” (Is. 30:15a). Repentance and putting our hope in the Lord alone is the only path to salvation. For as the Lord says, “When you trusted in vain things, vain was your strength” (Is. 30:15b).Sickness and death, fear and confusion aren’t from God. We know that. Christ, in his mercy, allows troubles, — crisis, — for repentance. The Father wants his prodigal son home, in Paradise. But when that son is addicted to social media, video games, pornography and isn’t engaged in the therapeutic, sacramental life of the Church, he remains captive in Egypt.The attempt of man to “save” himself is rooted in arrogance. In the current crisis I hear no reference to the need for God’s help. Science will save us. The “experts” will save us. Wall Street will save us. The government will save us. Guidelines will save us. The vaccine will save us. This reveals we do not trust and believe in God.Remember, God ordains us to live in these times, so be of good courage. He will not abandon you. But he stands at the door and knocks. You must hear him, cast aside your fear and walk to the door. Then you must open the deep heart, and invite him inside. Not once, but every moment. Rejoice at all times. Pray without ceasing. Give thanks in every circumstance, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus…(1 Thess 5:16-18).“Woe to those who go down to Egypt for help … who do not trust in the Holy One of Israel, nor seek God. So He wisely brings evils upon them, and His word cannot be set aside, for He will rise up against the house of evil men and against their vain hope” (Is. 31:1-2).Deacon Joseph Frangipani serves the Prophet Elijah parish, of the Holy Orthodox faith, in Ellensburg with his wife, Rachel, and their children. He can be reached at DnJoseph@yandex.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Israel Lord Isaiah Repentance Christianity Worship Bible Crisis Joseph Frangipani Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg crews have been playing catch up to the storm that dumped an estimated 12 to 18 inchesEllensburg-based doctor receives state sanctions for allegedly issuing illegitimate mask/vaccine exemptionsJan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondOne in Four Americans Plans a Mental Health New Year's Resolution for 2022Gallery One executive director Monica Miller selected as the Daily Record Person of the YearCounty records record positive COVID cases, school operations in jeopardyPublic Works crews continue to work around the clock to clear the snowCle Elum-Roslyn schools facing staffing crisis as omicron variant runs through communityCare Connect provides aid to people in quarantineCWU Police add Tesla patrol car to fleet Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter