If you are reading this, then you are alive. I know, it’s a gift. But think about it, with all that 2020 has thrown at you, you are still here. You might have gone through great suffering or sorrow this year but you are still reading the newspaper, either in print or online, and that entails that so much good is still true about you.
As we bask in the glow of Thanksgiving still enjoying the leftovers of that apple pie or finding ways to finish off that gigantic bird don’t let your thoughts of thankfulness go as quickly as your sister-in-law’s sweet potato casserole. This article intends to draw you back to what came to mind when Aunt Flora asked everyone at the table to share what they are thankful for this year and to give you a tool to keeping thankfulness near though time tells us to move on to the next celebration.
Maybe you told everyone you were thankful for your health. It could you be that maintaining steady work throughout stay-at-home shutdowns came to mind to share. As bad as 2020 has been (or so they say) babies were born that caused parents to weep with joy, people still got married and danced for joy, good food was still eaten in abundance, and season 2 of “The Mandalorian” is available for streaming. Amid some hard things, there was still a lot of good to be had. There were and are so many reasons to give thanks.
As I said, you are reading the paper right now, and that requires you to be alive and able to read, your eyes are working enough to make out words, and your heart is pumping blood and your lungs are keeping you supplied with oxygen. Also, you can afford a little luxury like the newspaper. And every day is like this when we slow down a bit to remember. We are conditioned to move on to the next item on the list or notification from our phone that we forget that the things we are thankful for are filled with a host of intricate details that are often overlooked. It is often the ordinary details that hold the secret to maintaining thankfulness.
So, take the thing you were thankful for when you were at the table passing mashed potatoes and write it down on a piece of paper or back of the envelope holding yet another credit card offer. Go ahead, write it down. Now, with the next minute or so, list out some details as I did in the paragraph above. What other people are involved in the thing you are thankful for and how did your relationship with them come about? Trace relationships and changes down to their roots to get a few more details on your envelope.
Slowing down events and listing out everything you can recall allows our thankfulness to flow through the conduits of our hearts to keep us alive with gratitude that flows to God and others. All things find their ultimate root in God, and the more we trace the lines and slow down events the more we see God’s goodness and ordering of our lives according to His goodwill for us. Even the hard things we face can often be seen later to have produced such good in us that we can express thanksgiving for suffering and sorrow.
Let the slowing down and listing out of details drive you to God and his good care and providence for you. Paul states that the way to rejoice always and remove anxiety is to pray about everything, all those often-overlooked details, with thanksgiving. Take your details to God in thanksgiving, and let God bring you to the details of your thankfulness.
Thanksgiving is rooted in who God is and not in our circumstances or events around us. Psalm 100 and Philippians 4:4-7 remind us of that and that may be why they are often reread this time of year. Thanks be to God!
Stephen Branine is the Pastor for Preaching at Calvary Baptist Church at the Liberty.