When I was asked to write an article on the topic of hope, I thought it would be really easy since I am a hopeful person. Instead, I find that it is hard to write about hope without sounding like a bumper sticker that bears a smiley face.
Hope is not optimism or a Pollyanna approach to life’s disappointments and problems. Too much of what imitates hope is wishful thinking or wanting to “let go and let God” even at times when God is waiting for us to act. That sort of caricature of hope is superficial and may change when a situation changes. Optimism is based on emotion. Hope is something deeper. Hope is based on a conviction.
For me, hope is trust in God’s promises to us. The promise in Romans 8:28 that “all things work together for good to them that love God” has carried me through defeats and discouragement. It implies that there is purpose or intention to things and I can trust the outcome. In Jeremiah 29:11, God promises, “I have good plans for you, not plans to hurt you. I will give you hope and a good future.” That speaks of a God who loves me and is always going ahead of me to provide what I need when I need it. It may not be the immediate relief we all want when we are distressed or hurting, but learning to wait for God has given me experience with a God who has fulfilled these and other promises time after time.
It is faith that is the firm ground, the substance or assurance of things we hope for, but have not yet received. It is in faith where great things like hope originate.
When I was a toddler in Atlanta, my family hired a woman to keep our house and look after me. Her name was Sarah and she was an African-American woman of faith and hope. She was part of our family for 12 years and was a great influence on my faith. Her husband was a preacher in a poor community and I would sometimes go to mid-week church with her. I would hear the church community singing “Blessed Assurance” and other hymns of hope with complete abandon and joy. It was only later in life that I realized how deep a faith must be to feed that sort of hope for an African-American in 1950s Georgia. That is what living by faith boils down to: living in the confidence that God will be with us “to the end of the age” and in time we will realize God’s promises.
Sarah would tell me to “watch for God today” or “trust the Lord, and watch for him to act” or some other mantra to keep me God-centered as I left for school each day. When you leave home everyday as a child expecting to see a miracle, it’s very hard to be hopeless. I am grateful to Sarah for planting those seeds that keep me watching for God. Even today, I see God intervening and paving the way for us when we need something at FISH. I often tell the story of standing outside the pantry when we were at Mercer Creek Church and our lead cook, Lori, was lamenting the need to spend money for milk, which was very expensive at the time. Our Grocery Rescue volunteer pulled to the door of the pantry and began to unload. The entire back of her SUV was filled with gallon containers of milk. We stood there laughing and watching God work that day.
Sarah knew that we can face any circumstance with confidence and hope, because it is not our strength, wisdom, energy or power that brings our success. That comes because of God’s ability, and by placing trust in God’s ability, we tap into an irresistible force that no one and nothing can successfully oppose.
When I feel myself slipping into worry or dread at the beginning of a challenging day, I think of Sarah and say “expect good things today” and I watch for God to work. Then I just wait for the milk to flow.
In addition to being FISH Executive Director, Peggy Morache is also a commissioned Stephen Minister and a Lay-Minister of the United Methodist Church.