Messages of Faith: How we think determines who we are Larry Cory contributing columnist Nov 13, 2021 There is something we all do that can bring us joy, peace, and love or it can bring us depression, turmoil, and bitter hate. It is how we think! If the Bible is what it claims to be, guidance from God; it provides us with God's guidance on how He wants us to think. In this brief message, I will seek God's answers from the Bible to three questions:1) Why is how we think so important?2) What does our Creator and Designer desire that we think about? 3) How can we change our thinking?Why is how we think so important? Our thinking is important because how we think affects and even determines the type of person we are. For example, if our thoughts are almost always full of ingratitude and bitterness toward others, what type of person will we be? Certainly, we will be a sour and depressed person. Alcoholics Anonymous warns recovering alcoholics to avoid “stinking thinking,” for it often leads the recovering alcoholic back into his or her addiction. The content of our thoughts has the ability to lift us up or drag us down.What does our Creator and Designer desire that we think about? The book of Philippians in one small verse gives us guidance on what we should think about. “Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things.”(Philippians 4:8)Let’s look at each of the types of thoughts that God desires would fill our minds and contrast them with the very opposite way of thinking. First of all, we are to think about “whatever is true. This is thinking about what is a “true” view of reality. The Bible claims to present a true view of reality. Again, if the Bible is what it claims to be, any version of reality that differs from it is a false view of reality.Secondly, we are to think about “whatever is noble.” This means that we are to think about what are truly heroic achievements. The opposite from noble achievements is dishonorable achievements. The Bible contains God’s guidelines for discerning between true heroes and false heroes. Thirdly, we are to think about “whatever is right.” This is thinking about what is true justice. The obvious opposite from what is right is what is wrong. The prophet Isaiah tells us it is very possible to get these mixed up. “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, … ” (Isaiah 5:20a)Fourthly, we are to think about “whatever is pure.” This is thinking about what is morally “pure.” The opposite from what is morally pure is thinking about what is morally impure. The Apostle Paul puts it this way: ”Having lost all sensitivity, they have given themselves over to sensuality so as to indulge in every kind of impurity, with a continual lust for more.” (Ephesians 4:19)Fifthly, we are to think about “whatever is lovely.” This is thinking about what is beautiful. The opposite from what is “lovely” is to think about what is ugly. In this world, there are both the ugly and the lovely. We can choose to pursue either one.Sixthly, we are to think about “whatever is admirable.” This is thinking about “admirable” social behavior. This is the opposite from social behavior that leads to a bad reputation.Finally, Paul summarizes what we should think about in the following way: “if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things.” We are all going to think. In this single verse, Paul gives us guidelines about what is good to think about.If we are not thinking in this way, we can choose to change our thinking. The Greek word translated "repent" is metanoeo. It means to change our mind or to change our thinking (meta=change; nous=mind). If you are not yet born again, you can agree with God that you have been going the wrong way, change your thinking, and begin to go toward him. Forgiveness and access to God are available to all through the blood of Jesus Christ. If you are born again, you can agree with God's guidelines for our thinking in this single verse. All of us can work at seeking God's thinking found in the Bible as we approach Thanksgiving. It will help us to clearly see how much we have to be thankful for.Larry Cory is the Director of Discipleship at Chestnut Street Baptist and pastor and assistant pastor in Ellensburg. 