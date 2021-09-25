Messages of Faith: Instructor of the Heart Joseph Frangipani contributing columnist Sep 25, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Darla Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save When I left Western Christianity for Buddhism at 16 years old, I was looking for ancient and exotic paths verifiable through direct experience. Although various schools within Buddhism satisfied me intellectually, they left my heart hungrier and thirstier than you can imagine. So, I turned to Hinduism and yoga because these paths can be very heartfelt but disorienting. After a short but intense period of studying and practicing the occult, I flew to north India. Most of the swamis, lamas, gurus, and pilgrims I encountered seemed honest and sincere. My experiences in temples and ashrams both here, in America, and in Rishikesh — not to mention the Himalayas — were exciting. I learned a lot about myself and the spiritual world.And yet, when I crawled inside a cave one October afternoon, close to the source of the Ganges River, I encountered Jesus Christ. No school or book could have prepared me for this totally unexpected visit. As it is written, It is God, for his own loving purpose, who puts both the will and the action into you (Phil. 2:13). In the Himalayas bordering India and China — in the Far Country — my heart was discovered by our Beloved Christ and burned for him. We often become the Prodigal Son without knowing it. When I left the mountain cave and flew into North America, I knew something beyond human reason, totally beyond imagination, was happening. The heart has its own way of thinking, which reason ignores. The castaway, seeking land, will swim through sharks and storm for his father’s country. So it is with a repentant sinner. I visited lots of parishes around the country, but it wasn’t until I saw and listened to an Orthodox Christian service that my heart rejoiced. You might call it Russian, Greek, or Eastern Orthodoxy, but it’s the same thing. Children were lighting candles, mothers and fathers venerated the Gospels, a priest beamed with warmth and goodness. I smelled incense, heard the sweet Byzantine chanting, and prayed.I felt that what I was seeing was communicated from above.Some Christianity is like a birthday cake. It looks good, and tastes very sweet but after awhile it gives you bellyaches, or wanting something more. Ancient Christianity — Orthodoxy — might be like a hard, seedy bread. It looks tough and not always digestible but it fills and sustains life. Inside these beautiful and ancient services, through unbroken prescriptions, the heart finds her home, school and Church. Bringing the mind down into the heart, you discover you have in you one who is greater than anyone in this world (1 John 4:4). This isn’t philosophy, idea or empty ritual — God’s revelation doesn’t change. It exudes and provides stability, grounded in the stability of heaven itself. And in an increasingly confusing and post-Christian culture, the Holy Tradition that weathered the storms of 2,000 years binds her martyrs and saints with the souls laboring and fighting here on earth today. The Bread of Life feeds us. Rejoice and be glad. Christians from the earliest centuries until today find comfort and food in the Prayer of the Heart: Lord Jesus Christ, Son of God, Have Mercy on Me, a Sinner. We’re careful and wise, crucifying ourselves to the world, forgiving every person and circumstance troubling us. As our culture spirals out of control, don’t worry. Through prayer, the eyes of the soul regain sight and move from crucifixion to resurrection. For this reason, follow the Star of Bethlehem and into the cave of your heart. Here, you'll find him in a manger normally used for animals, but adorned with treasure from wise men. Pay no attention to Herod and his kingdom. As it was in the days of Noah, so will it be in the days of the Son of man. They ate, drank, they married, they were given in marriage, until the day when Noah entered the Ark (Luke 17:26).The Church is the Ark.Deacon Joseph Frangipani serves the Prophet Elijah parish, of the Holy Orthodox faith, in Ellensburg, Washington, with his wife, Rachel, and their children. He can be reached at DnJoseph@yandex.com 