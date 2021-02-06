How should we invest our lives to produce the greatest return? Should we invest in fun, fantasy, fame, pleasure, achievement, or money? There are so many options to choose from, but only one has stood the test of time.
There is no better way to invest your life than to invest it in loving God and others. Love is the perfect life investment because it has the best return on investment. Without love, all life investments fail. Love is the secret sauce and essential ingredient of investing. It can do no wrong and is always the right choice whether in an up or down market.
If love is such a great investment, then why on earth isn’t the world filled with love? Why aren’t more people investing their life in love? Surely, the demand for love is high – every human wants love and plenty of it. If the demand for love is so high, then why is the supply so low?
Love is expensive
The demand for love exceeds the supply because love is expensive, particularly deep love. The life of love is the most costly and challenging way to live. It can be scary, painful, and tiring. To love deeply will cost you everything you have – your time, money, life; and employ every part of your being — your heart, mind, and strength. It is the way of the cross. It is the way of Jesus. It is the most valuable and indispensable thing in the universe.
Love goes against the flow of worldly desires and cravings. Love tells us to deny ourselves daily, while the money brokers tell us to spend everything on ourselves. Love tells us “give,” but the world economy says “consume.” Love tells us to forgive debts, when our other nature tells us to get even. Love overcomes our natural desires for evil and selfishness.
Love is rewarded
The amount of love that we invest determines the reward we receive and love’s depth is measured by love’s cost. It takes little love to love the lovely, but it takes much love to love the ugly. It is very expensive to love our enemies, but easy to love our friends. It is comfortable to invite our friends to dinner, but costly to invite our enemies. It takes less love to die for a good man than for a bad man.
Love is sometimes rewarded in this life and always rewarded in the next life. It results in eternal treasure that cannot be stolen or corrupted. Love has not and will not ever fail. It is guaranteed and backed by the highest authority in the universe.
Guidance from the greatest investor
Financial investors seek investment advice from knowledgeable brokers. Life investors seek advice from wise advisors and God is beyond compare. God knows the outcomes of all investments and love is at the top. He has a solid track record and is the wealthiest being of all time. From the beginning of time, God has invested in love and has taught others how to invest in love too. God is love and demonstrates love. His guidance is to go all in, just as He did.
God set the example of love for us to learn from. He expected a return on his investment when He sent His Son Jesus to demonstrate His love to the world. When Jesus died for sinners and his enemies, he expected to reap eternal friends and family. His one life of perfect love resulted in multitudes of followers who were expected to freely give love as they had freely received love.
The greatest investor in the universe has told us and shown us how best to invest our lives. Furthermore, He has given us heaps of capital and His loving Spirit to invest in others. What an opportunity we have to invest our lives in the call of Jesus to love others as he loved us. Let us live a life worthy of His calling. We have no excuses; He has given us all we need to live a life of love. Invest your life in what will produce the greatest return – love.
Todd Pearsons, Ph.D. is a Minister with Increase International Christian Church.