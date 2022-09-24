For the last few weeks we have seen on prominent display the fruit of slow, long-term, faithfulness to a cause. On September 8, at the age of 96, Queen Elizabeth II passed away after 70 years of active service to her country and to her position. Regardless of your opinions about her or monarchy in general, one has to be impressed with her devotion and longevity. We are a people who generally do things fast. We tend to think short-term and rarely think of the long-term repercussions of our choices. Fewer people are staying at jobs as long as they used to and as a result, people live in communities for shorter lengths of time than perhaps they would have in the past. Everything has sped up and short-term has become the norm
The Queen’s death and her lengthy service up until the very end, prompted me to reflect some on my own life. This last year I turned 40. I always thought I would feel old at this point, but honestly I don’t. What has hit me the most over the previous few months is a sense that my next 40 years may matter even more. I can honestly say that I’ve never thought in 40-year time increments, but now I am and I want to be intentional. I am asking God for direction and preparation for the next season ahead.
Author and pastor Eugene Peterson used the phrase “a long obedience in the same direction” in reference to our discipleship with Jesus. In an age of quick fixes, Jesus again invites us to slow down, and faithfully follow him. Furthermore, I would suggest that God does some of his deepest formation work on the slow path. Do you look at your life as a slow journey with God? Do you seek to listen to him and faithfully obey his leading? I think that is our invitation when we follow Jesus.
Think about this: God didn’t fulfill his covenant with Abraham until he was 100 years old. Moses waited in the obscurity of Midian for 40 years. The Israelites waited 40 years to enter the promised land. Caleb was 85 years old and had followed the Lord wholeheartedly for 40 years when God finally fulfilled his promise to him. It even took Jesus 30 years before he began his earthly ministry. Don’t you ever wonder what took Jesus so long? Even Jesus never seemed to be in a hurry. He has been described as a three-mile-an-hour God, because Jesus walked everywhere, never rushed.
Think about it another way. Most of us have been to a funeral and most of us have heard the preacher quote Psalm 23, but do you ever pay attention to those words? The first words say “The Lord is my shepherd…” Have you ever watched a shepherd in action? Does he ever move his flock fast? When and if the shepherd ever has to do anything fast with his sheep, his version of fast is very different from ours. God tells us that he is our shepherd. Is it any wonder then, that God seems to move so much slower at times than we would like him to?
Then there is Psalm 46:10 “Be still and know the I am God.” Be still? Is that really what God wants from us? Doesn’t he know we have things to do and accomplish, not to mention all the places we need to go? Yet the one who invites us to “come follow me”, is the same one who invites us to slow down, listen to him, and faithfully obey.
What would it look like for you in the season ahead to simply slow down and listen to God? This is a great time of year to get outdoors, walk or ride your bike. Take some time in silence and listening prayer. Slowly reflect on the scriptures to hear from God. So many of us spend too much time scrolling on Facebook or social media, and not enough time in The Book, the Bible. Who knows God might invite us on the adventure of a “long obedience in the same direction,” listening to him and slowly taking one step of obedience at a time.
Dan Arnold is the executive pastor of ministry at Mercer Creek Church.