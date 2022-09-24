Dan Arnold

For the last few weeks we have seen on prominent display the fruit of slow, long-term, faithfulness to a cause. On September 8, at the age of 96, Queen Elizabeth II passed away after 70 years of active service to her country and to her position. Regardless of your opinions about her or monarchy in general, one has to be impressed with her devotion and longevity. We are a people who generally do things fast. We tend to think short-term and rarely think of the long-term repercussions of our choices. Fewer people are staying at jobs as long as they used to and as a result, people live in communities for shorter lengths of time than perhaps they would have in the past. Everything has sped up and short-term has become the norm

The Queen’s death and her lengthy service up until the very end, prompted me to reflect some on my own life. This last year I turned 40. I always thought I would feel old at this point, but honestly I don’t. What has hit me the most over the previous few months is a sense that my next 40 years may matter even more. I can honestly say that I’ve never thought in 40-year time increments, but now I am and I want to be intentional. I am asking God for direction and preparation for the next season ahead.

