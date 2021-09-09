Messages of Faith: Is the Bible God's message to us? Larry Cory contributing columnist Sep 9, 2021 21 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Is the Bible what it claims to be or is it one of the biggest lies in the history of the planet? Then, the hundreds of times it says that God spoke the words in it are all lies! What does the Bible claim for itself? Below are some of the Bible’s claims for itself.First of all, the Bible clearly states that the words found on its pages, in their original languages, were chosen and breathed out by God. “All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness, so that the man of God may be thoroughly equipped for every good work.” (2 Timothy 3:16–17) “Above all, you must understand that no prophecy of Scripture came about by the prophet’s own interpretation. For prophecy never had its origin in the will of man, but men spoke from God as they were carried along by the Holy Spirit.” (2 Peter 1:20–21) “And we also thank God continually because, when you received the word of God, which you heard from us, you accepted it not as the word of men, but as it actually is, the word of God, which is at work in you who believe.” (1 Thessalonians 2:13)That is what the Bible claims for itself. Are there, then, any signs that it is a book written by men who were guided by God as they wrote every word? Millions throughout time and I say, “Yes!” The following are some of the reasons we believe and have believed the Bible is God’s message to us his creation.1. The Bible is unlike any other book. It is totally unique. It was written by more than 40 different authors over a 1,500-year period. These authors came from varied backgrounds. There were kings (David and Solomon), poets (David and Isaiah), fishermen (Peter, James, and John), shepherds (David and Amos), a farmer (Amos), a tax-collector (Matthew), teachers (Ezra and Paul), priests (Jeremiah and Ezekiel), prophets (many), a doctor (Luke) and others. They came from three continents: Asia, Africa, and Europe. They wrote in three different languages: Hebrew, Aramaic, and Greek. Yet, there is one theme: Man’s need for a Savior and God’s plan of salvation through the God-man Jesus Christ. 2. Here are some more ways the Bible is unique: It is the No. 1 best seller of all time. It has been translated into thousands of languages. It is still relevant thousands of years after it was written. It says it communicates God’s words more than a thousand times. It, then, leaves us with no other choice — it is either God’s book communicating God’s words or it is an evil book filled with more than a thousand lies. It contains many fulfilled prophecies (predictions of the future). Isaiah 53 predicts Jesus’ life 700 years before his birth. Psalm 22 predicts Jesus’ death on the cross 1,000 years before his birth. Micah 5:2 predicts his birthplace in Bethlehem. Isaiah 7:14 predicts Jesus’ being born of a virgin. And there are many more fulfilled and still yet unfulfilled prophecies. The Bible speaks with Divine authority. The Ten Commandments is one example. Here is another example from the writings of Paul. “If anybody thinks he is a prophet or spiritually gifted, let him acknowledge that what I am writing to you is the Lord’s command.” (1 Corinthians 14:37)For me, the Bible, at first, was just a religious book of little relevance to my life, except it had some good rules of morality and some intriguing stories. I did not realize it was God’s book until after I was a Navy veteran, a graduate student, 27 years old and read it with a searching heart. Now, more than 50 years later, I even more fully realize it is exactly what it claims to be — God’s personal message to me and to you. Read it with a searching heart and God will also speak to you through its words.Larry Cory is the Director of Discipleship at Chestnut Street Baptist and pastor and assistant pastor in Ellensburg. 