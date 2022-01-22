If 2022 were a movie, I’d call it 2020: Part 3. So far, it’s the even worse sequel to 2021, which was the bad sequel to 2020. We all know why: the pandemic, socio-political unrest, supply chain issues, and (ugh) masks. “Happy New Year!” is the darkly ironic tagline for the B-movie horror trilogy of 2020 parts 1, 2, and 3.
But the pandemic and all that jazz has only made us feel the weariness that is always there. There are no truly “new” years. Whatever is happening in the world, December 31st and January 1st look about the same.
King Solomon reflected on this in his book, Ecclesiastes: “All things are full of weariness. […] What has been is what will be, and what has been done is what will be done; there is nothing new under the sun.” Case in point: We’ve had pandemics before. Influenza, bubonic plague, AIDS, and many more. During past pandemics, church services and other gatherings were suspended, and people wore masks (even in America). So it turns out 2020 parts 1, 2, and 3 are just knock offs of other knock offs. What truly plagues us is existential ennui as we circle the drain of the same old thing.
And it’s not just bad things that are wearisome. It’s getting our favorite coffee … again; brushing our teeth … again; watching another movie, celebrating the next birthday, mowing the lawn or shoveling snow … again and again until life is a wheel that blurs as it spins in the mud.
The daily grind can make our souls feel like flagging flames falling into embers. We crave something truly new, a spark to get us roaring inside again. So we change routines, try a different coffee, start a holiday tradition, change jobs, hike a new trail, etc. Some go farther and bungee jump, climb mountains, or travel the world. Novelty is the closest we can come to actual newness. Novelty isn’t without its charms, and its spark does jumpstart us for a time. But the constant turning of wheels drains our batteries again.
Returning to King Solomon’s words, we see newness cannot be found anywhere in this world, “under the sun.” It is only found in the Son — God’s Son, Jesus Christ. Paul wrote, “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away, and look, new things have come” (2 Corinthians 5:17).
When we give ourselves to Jesus, the original creative spark himself comes into us. To many, the garden of Eden is the fresh, unsullied ideal. Paul might say Eden was just a visual of becoming a new creation in Christ. But imagine the impulse from which Eden came entering your soul — the uncreated dynamo of God himself coming to live in you.
Jesus is eternal. He never gets old. He is no knock off or sequel. No matter how many times I bow my head to pray, encounter the Lord in worship, or have his Spirit reach out through someone, He is sparkling with energy and newness. Revelation calls him the Alpha and the beginning. Jesus is a continual beginning within, one I can return to anytime for a fresh start, whether it’s January 1st or the end of the world.
Teague McKamey lives in Ellensburg with his wife and two children. He is an Elder at Thorp Community Church and blogs at thevoiceofone.org.