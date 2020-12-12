What are you waiting for?
That might be the most poignant question of 2020. We’re all waiting for something. At the writing of this article, it’s December 10th, and I am 39 weeks + 3 days pregnant. See? We’re all waiting for something this season. It’s uncomfortable, it’s exasperating, it can drive us completely crazy.
Which brings me to one of the most overlooked people in Jesus’ story. We don’t’ find them in the basic Christmas story, but at the steps of the Temple living a life of anticipatory worship in the waiting.
In Luke Chapter 2 there are a couple people who encounter Mary, Joseph, and Baby Jesus as they approach the Temple. Seems like we often talk about Simeon, but the next section seems to get overlooked.
Starting in verse 36 it says, “Anna, a prophet, was also there in the Temple. She was the daughter of Phanuel from the tribe of Asher, and she was very old. Her husband died when they had been married only seven years. Thirty-seven then, she lived as a widow to the age of 84. She never left the Temple but stayed there day and night, worshiping God with fasting and prayer. Thirty-eight she came along just as Simeon was talking with Mary and Joseph, and she began praising God. She talked about the child to everyone who had been waiting expectantly for God to rescue Jerusalem.”
What do we learn from Anna?
A. She had dedicated her life to serving the Lord after tragedy had changed the trajectory of her life. As a widow, she had limited choices in the 1st century Ancient Near East, but she spent her time intentionally waiting on the Lord.
B. She worshipped in the waiting. We know that by this time that Anna was an elderly woman, and yet her life was marked with worshipping the Lord through fasting and prayer at the temple. When faced with the uncertainty of life and of waiting for the Messiah, her response is to worship! Is that our response? I have to say, when I’m waiting, worship is usually the last thing from my mind. Do you relate? Even if it’s waiting for something exciting and trivial, like finally getting to see the new Black Widow Marvel Movie when it comes out. I’m antsy, excited, or overstimulated and talk too fast. When I’m waiting for something more serious, I overthink; running through scenarios of what “could” happen, preparing for how I will respond in each specific outcome etc. In short, worship is not our default when we are waiting. This is where we have to learn the discipline of “taking every thought captive” like Paul says in 2 Corinthians 10:5.
Advent is the ideal time to learn how to worship in the waiting. The anticipation of the coming Messiah reminds us both of who Jesus was when He came as a baby, and who He still is today. We can both remember the anticipation of the first Christmas, as well as look forward to the promise of what Jesus as King means for the future.
“A thrill of hope, a weary world rejoices...” I can’t think of a more appropriate lyric for 2020, we all need a thrill of hope. That’s my prayer for you this season, to find the hope and worship in the waiting. Whether you’re waiting for oncology results, your kids to come hope for the holidays, or for the birth of a child; choose worship. While we wait for a New Year, an election to be finalized, a pandemic to resolve; choose worship.
Jesus came as King to be worshipped. Regardless of what 2020 has brought us, Jesus deserves our worship above all else.
Rebecca Thomas is associate pastor of New Life Assembly in Kittitas.