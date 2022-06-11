It’s times like these that I ‘m grateful that I’m not omniscient, (all-knowing, having total knowledge). I can hardly handle the day-to-day news of tragedies, wars and catastrophes! I’m thankful that I must only get through one day at a time.
I’m also grateful that God is omniscient. He knows the beginning from the end and although he is grieved at the condition the world is in right now, he is neither surprised nor overwhelmed by it. Because he created us, he knows that we are not designed to carry so heavy a burden alone.
What he did give us is the choice to come to him in our pain and sorrow and receive comfort and healing. We can never get true peace from another person, pill or worldly distraction. If we receive Jesus as our Lord and Savior, we receive the Holy Spirit and as they dwell within us, we can access the many promises given to us through his Word, the Bible.
In Isaiah 9:6,7: ”For a child is born to us, a son is given to us. The government will rest on His shoulders, and He will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. His government and His Peace will never end. He will rule with fairness and justice from the throne of his ancestor David for all eternity.”
Psalm 46:1:” God is our refuge and strength, always ready to help in times of trouble.”
2 Timothy chapter 3 goes into great detail about the deterioration of our society that we are seeing now, but, because of his love for us, Jesus assures us in John 16:33 that in him, we can have peace in spite of our trials and sorrows.
We get to make certain decisions about our frame of mind that will determine whether we live in a climate of turmoil and crisis, or we live in an atmosphere of peace and joy. It involves exercising our faith muscle and keeping our eyes on Jesus and his promises or dwelling on the bad news that wants to take us down on a daily basis. I’m not denying the tragedies before us, I just want us to access the tools we have to live a life in peace.
Prayer, worship, private study and meditation on God’s Word daily and fellowship with the body of Christ, i.e., other believers, are all ways to get us out of worry and despair.
In John 14:15-20 Jesus says, “If you love Me, obey my commandments. And I will ask the Father, and He will give you another Advocate, who will never leave you. He is the Holy Spirit, who leads into all Truth. The world cannot receive Him, because it isn’t looking for him and doesn’t recognize him. But you know him because he lives with you now and later will be in you.” (He lives within us now if we ask because of Pentecost!)
Jesus tells us in John 14:27: “I am leaving you with a gift-peace of mind and heart. And the peace I give you is a gift the world cannot give. So don’t be troubled or afraid. Remember what I told you: I am going away, but I will come back to you again.”
We have a choice, either to live full of fear and anxiety or we can call on Jesus to be our Lord and Savior and ask him and the Holy Spirit to fill us with his love, peace and joy.
It takes some practice and some discipline to take the time to be with him, to learn to shut off the phone and the TV and other outside influences, but it is worth the effort on our part. He is just a breath away and is eager for our invitation, not for a visitation, but as a habitation to be a constant and positive internal Comforter and Teacher in our lives. May you enjoy his everlasting love and peace in his presence!
Peggy Coble is a member of Thorp Community Church, chaplain and ordained minister with NationaLight Ministries International.