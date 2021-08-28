Messages of Faith: Living life confident in God's power Don Green contributing columnist Aug 28, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pastor Don Green DanielsPhotography.com503-981-6626 Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Are you aware that God’s divine power has granted to us all things that pertain to life and godliness?The Apostle Peter tells us this in his second letter. (2 Peter 1:3) That means everything we need to live the life God wants for us is at our disposal. That’s incredible! Access to what he has granted us comes in part “through the knowledge of Jesus Christ who called us to his own glory and excellence” as Peter goes on to explain in the rest of verse 3. Knowledge of Jesus Christ, in this context, does not mean academic or theoretical knowledge. Rather, it refers to knowledge that comes through personal experience.It is knowledge that grows because a person begins to know someone fully and to understand that person’s heart. We see this often in life-long friendships, and between loving spouses. In the same way, the more we experience Jesus in our lives, getting to know and understand His heart, the more he transforms us into His likeness, into His own glory and excellence. Peter next informs us that God has “granted us His precious and very great promises” (2 Peter 1:4) so that through them we may grow into Christlikeness. The phrase Peter uses here is we may “partake in the divine nature.”Through his promises we are empowered to participate in the very nature of Jesus, his glory and excellence. Through the divine power of God, Jesus Christ was raised from the dead after being the substitutionary sacrifice on our behalf for our sins. Those who are in Christ have “escaped from the corruption that is in the world because of sinful desire” and have divine power to grow, change, and mature into the people God wants them to be.Isn’t it comforting to know that our transformation into Christlikeness is not dependent upon our own will-power. We have God at work with us. One of the promises we have from Jesus is that God would send a helper – a comforter, advocate, counselor – the Spirit of truth, to assist us in our transformation. (John 14:15-17a) We do not have to lift ourselves up by our own boot straps. God does the heavy lifting. Peter goes on to suggest, however, that our transformation does take effort on our part in addition to utilizing the power of God. Our growth into becoming like Christ is a joint venture with God.In the next verse of his letter, Peter says to “make every effort to supplement your faith” by incorporating a number of characteristics into our lives. (2 Peter 1:5) These are the things we are to work on. He lists virtue (moral excellence), knowledge, (discerning what is true and not true), self-control (inner strength to control one’s desires and cravings), steadfastness (courage to deal with the difficult times in life), godliness (reverence and obedience to God), brotherly affection (bearing one another’s burdens, maintaining a spirit of unity, etc), and love (deliberate desire for the highest good of the other person).As we make every effort to supplement our faith with these qualities, God transforms us into the image of his Son. And as we are transformed, these characteristics become ever present in our lives. If we have these, and they are increasing, they keep us from being ineffective or unfruitful. If we don’t have them, we are near sighted, blind, and forgetful of all God has done for us. We no longer see our past sins, our present disobedience, or our future condemnation. When we do exhibit these characteristics, we confirm for ourselves and those around us of our identity (election) and calling in Christ. (2 Peter 1:10) If we practice these qualities we will never fall but remain faithful to the end.God's divine power has granted to us all things that pertain to life and godliness. May we march toward heaven and eternity confident that we will never fall.Don Green is the pastor of the First Christian Church in Ellensburg.  