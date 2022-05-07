In 1922, a girl was born to Ross and Betty Harmonson. They named her Eva Lois. In customary Texas fashion, they called her by both her first and middle names, Eva Lois. In fact, someone who had met her in her senior years, once asked my wife and me why people called her “Evil Lois.” “She seems like such a nice woman to us,” they said. I replied, with customary tongue in cheek, “You don’t know her like we do.” Then we set their minds at ease: “It is Eva Lois, not Evil Lois.” “Oh …” (followed by nervous laughter). This girl, number eight of 10 of the siblings born alive to the Harmonsons (two did not survive birth), grew up with a love for God and family.
She quit college at the age of 18 and went home for two years to nurse her mother through her final illness. Then, she went back to college and then seminary. This was an unlikely choice for a young woman in the late 1940s and early 1950s. But she persevered and took a Masters degree in Religious Education.
She met her future husband while serving in the educational program of a church in Corpus Christi, Texas. As I heard the story, the first time he laid eyes on Eva Lois, it is as if God told him that she was to be his wife. Thankfully, he did not approach her with that line, or perhaps I would not be telling this story today. That couple were my parents.
They married, and within five years, my father had completed his college work and had graduated from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Not long after that, they packed up my brother and me and moved to Washington state where they started new churches in rural communities.
My parents formed a partnership in ministry that depended fully on my mother, Eva Lois, to work full-time. She taught in the public school system while Dad led churches. Mom was Dad’s tireless and mutual partner in the work. She produced the church’s bulletins, led the youth group (or whatever else needed leadership), sat side-by-side with Dad in marital conferences, and produced a monthly newsletter (on a hand-cranked mimeograph machine) to all the folks “back home” that supported the work both in prayer and in financial giving.
If that was not enough, within two years after Dad’s death, in 1981, my mother began a Christian school. I had just graduated from the university that summer, and mom had enlisted us to help her “with some of her projects.” Those coalesced into a K-12-grades Christian school, one that still operates in the city of Colville, Washington, these over four decades later.
Then in 1986, she surprised the family with the announcement that she was considering a proposal of marriage from a man I had grown up calling “Uncle Lee.” He was not really our uncle; he was married to my father’s niece. She had passed away a couple of years earlier, and these two widowed folks connected across the miles. After their marriage, mom moved back to Corpus Christi, Texas, where she lived and served the Lord for the next 16 years until her second husband passed away in 2002. During that time, she wrote a complete Language Arts Curriculum for Kindergarten through High School—in her spare time!
After Lee’s death, my mother moved in with my brother and me for a few years, splitting her time between Colorado and Washington. Health concerns finally caused her to land in our community. She continued faithful in prayer and fellowship until her passing in 2013.
When I read the tribute to the Faithful Wife and Mother of Proverbs 31, and then consider my mother’s character, I think, “You left out a few items, Lemuel.” Mom, our grateful love and thanks goes to you for your teaching and example. May something of your legacy continue to inspire us as your children, your grandchildren and your great-grandchildren, as well as many others, to seek your Lord and ours and to offer him a whole life of devotion, as well.
Frank R. Johnson is the lead pastor at the Chestnut Street Baptist Church.