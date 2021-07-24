Messages of Faith: Personal, political implications of freedom Frank Johnson contributing columnist Jul 24, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Irina Ratushinskaya was a schoolgirl in the former Soviet Union who was not convinced by the propaganda machine. She remembers thinking while in atheist instruction time at school how strange it all seemed. The year was 1963, and she had been told that a Baptist woman had roasted her children in an oven, but she hadn’t believed it.Her “Auntie” Vera, the janitor at her grandparents’ flat, was a Baptist-Christian, and her children were alive and well. As she reasoned, everyone seemed against God: the Young Pioneers, the teachers, the headmaster, the speakers on the radio — the whole country. It didn’t seem fair; they wouldn’t let children gang up on one child on the playground. She thought it seemed odd that they all waged such furious warfare against someone they said didn’t even exist.As Chuck Colson and Ellen Vaughn tell in their book “The Body: Being Light in Darkness,” on one day, during atheist instruction, it was snowing. Irina offered the first prayer she had ever prayed, “OK God, if You did not exist, we wouldn’t have to listen to this lecture. So it’s Your fault we’re sitting here missing the snow. If You’re so powerful, make it keep snowing!” It snowed for three days non-stop, the worst snowfall in Odessa in sixty years! She wondered through the whole thing about this God who could make snow fall from official communist airspace. Irina was entranced by the writings of Dostoevsky, Pushkin, Turgenev and Tolstoy, where she met a God whom she knew was kind and all-powerful. One night she slipped out of bed to their communal kitchen and wrote a poem probing her search for God. As she wrote, she reported later, “I shivered despite a delicious warmth, for I knew whose glance it was. He had not abandoned me. He was with me. And He didn’t mind that I couldn’t pray properly.” When she finally got her first Bible at the age of 23, she said, “All the revelations I had either guessed or read about elsewhere fell into place, like the pieces of a jigsaw puzzle. I realized that yes, I am a Christian, and my loving God confirms that it is so, and not otherwise.”Irina discovered something that the founders of America took for granted. Real freedom comes from within as we nurture a relationship with our Creator. Once it lands there, it sends out its ripples into our social and political relationships. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights ...” So begins the second paragraph of The Declaration of Independence. Those who signed that original Declaration recognized that a government that could guarantee political freedom must be derived from something beyond itself. Rights, that could not be voted away or taken away by executive or court order, come from above any branch of government. They come from God.But beyond the social and political, Jesus offered a kind of freedom that is internal and lasting and not dependent for either its generation or survival on mere politics. “If the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed,” he asserted (John 8:36). This is what Irina Ratushinskaya discovered, despite her atheist indoctrination.There is a personal challenge here. Jesus claims that we must first admit enslavement before we can be set free. "Everyone who practices sin is a slave to sin" (John 8:34). We must admit we need something beyond ourselves — forgiveness by God and power from him — before we can overcome the spiritual and moral entanglements that are endemic to humanity. We need his grace to find real freedom. That inner freedom then becomes the basis of a society where "Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness" can flourish.Frank Johnson is the pastor of Chestnut Street Baptist Church (www.csbcfamily.com). Blog: www.smileymudd.wordpress.com 