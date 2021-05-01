Many are familiar with the Psalms. I believe God gave us the Psalms to help us with our emotional moods.
We have all had physical pain of some type. It can be a bad tooth, a headache, or some other type of pain. Our goal, then, is to end the pain. There is another type of pain that can be even worse than physical pain — emotional pain. This type of pain can be of many types — guilt, worry, strained relationships, and others. When we have this type of pain, we seek to do whatever will end the pain.
Not everything we do in seeking to feel better is good for us. Alcohol, entertainment, and other quick fixes can be used in seeking relief. The problem with these solutions is that they can become addictive as more is needed in search of relief.
What can help us when we are feeling bad? The Psalms provide us with God’s solution. In them, the Psalmists, in dark times, battle for the sunshine. In the Psalms, David and others give us insights on how we can change our feelings and moods by changing our focus. They help us to deal with our moods in a healthy way. They show us the ultimate solution — a life focused on an all-powerful and caring God.
The struggle is often difficult, but it provides a real solution and not a quick fix. God wants us to learn to work through our dark moods until we come out into the sunshine of His sovereign love. It is difficult, but always worth it. We need to remember that sunshine is always there on the other side of the clouds — God is always the same loving God whether we feel like he is or not. We are not to give in to our dark moods, but to persevere until we come out into the sunshine. “Why are you downcast, O my soul? Why so disturbed within me? Put your hope in God, for I will yet praise him.” (Psalm 42:5)
We can have some comfort in the fact that some of the most revered people in the Bible at times had the same problem. Listen to the prophet Elijah while he experiencing what I have come to call “narrowItis”: “‘I have been very zealous for the Lord God Almighty. The Israelites have rejected your covenant, broken down your altars, and put your prophets to death with the sword. I am the only one left, and now they are trying to kill me too.’” (1 Kings 19:10)
Elijah gave into narrowItis. We should not be surprised that we also find ourselves overwhelmed at times and focused on our problems and on our inability to solve them rather than on God and his unlimited ability to take us out into the sunshine of His love.
The Psalms help us get life into focus. Our focus is important, for our focus affects our moods. For example, if you are feeling guilty, anxious, angry, frustrated, or discouraged; what is your focus on? If you are feeling worshipful, confident, humble or peaceful; what is your focus on? The Psalms were written by people just like us who struggled with the same type of dark times we struggle with. The Psalms show us there is Someone who understands us while we are in those moods; and they provide us with the guidance to help us to be lifted above the darkness of our moods and into the light.
The Psalms were written in poetry, so they share the author’s experience rather than merely sharing his reasoning and thoughts. An owner’s manual for a Porsche explains what a driver needs to know about a Porsche; an advertisement seeks to draw us into the experience of actually driving a Porsche. In the same way, the Psalms primarily explain what it is like to experience struggles and victories in our walk with God, rather than simply giving us knowledge about God and life.
The Psalms help us to be free from dark moods by shifting our focus off of our sins, troubles, and inadequacies and on to God — the God who forgives our sins, overcomes our troubles, and is adequate for our every need. Kidner has said, “an obsession with enemies and rivals cannot simply be switched off, but it can be ousted by a new focus of attention.” In the same way, guilt, anxiety, discouragement, and other negative emotions cannot be switched off, but they can be “ousted” by a new focus.” For example, we can come to a church service tired and discouraged and leave encouraged and refreshed. What has happened during the hour to two hours? Our focus shifted from our problems to the greatness of God and His loving grace.
The Psalms help us to face our emotions and to deal with them. The Psalmists provide us with examples of how we can openly and honestly express our inner pain, before an all-seeing, holy, but also loving, gracious, and merciful God.
Larry Cory is the Director of Discipleship at Chestnut Street Baptist and pastor and assistant pastor in Ellensburg.