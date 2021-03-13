What do we really know about St. Patrick, who inspires pinching and green beer every March 17? When did he live? Where was he born? With what country is he usually connected? Why should we care about any of these questions? I’m glad you asked, because now I’m going to tell you.
Imagine if this were to happen to you: Patrick was a 15/16-year-old young man who was abducted from his home in Britain by Irish raiders. He was taken by boat to Ireland and sold to a king in the north. He was sent to tend the king’s herds and flocks. He often had to live off the land for months at a time without seeing another human being.
But something happened during the time he was in captivity. He had nowhere else to turn, so he began to pray — a lot. Before all of this happened, he had heard about God and about Jesus Christ from his parents. But he had not taken it very seriously or personally — until he had no one else. Later, he wrote: “I would pray constantly during the daylight hours. ... The love of God and the fear of him surrounded me more and more. And faith grew. And the spirit roused so that in one day I would say as many as a hundred prayers, and at night only slightly less.” He began to trust God to provide for him and to guide him.
And then one day, after six years of such slavery, he received what he considered a supernatural message. “You do well to fast,” a mysterious voice said to him. “Soon you will return to your homeland.” Before long, the voice spoke again: “Come and see, your ship is waiting for you.” After this, he decided to escape and even run 200 miles to a southeastern harbor on the coast of Ireland. There he got on board a ship of traders (probably carrying Irish wolfhounds to the European continent).
Through other adventures, he was able to make his way back home to Britain and was reunited with his family. He made it back home around AD 430. And here is what happened next.
One day, perhaps even 30-40 years later — Patrick had a vision. In his words: “I had a vision in my dreams of a man who seemed to come from Ireland. His name was Victoricius, and he carried countless letters, one of which he handed over to me. I read aloud where it began: ‘The Voice of the Irish.’ And as I began to read these words, I seemed to hear the voice of the same men who lived beside the forest of Foclut … and they cried out as with one voice, ‘We appeal to you, holy servant boy, to come and walk among us.’ I was deeply moved in heart and I could read no further, so I awoke.”
Now think about this: How in the world could he possibly go back as a missionary to the very people who had stolen him away from his family and made him into a slave? Well, by the grace of God!
With courage and with grace from God fueling his heart, Patrick returned to Ireland. When he arrived as a bishop, a leader of other pastors, there were already Christians and churches there. He began to work with them, nurture them and lead them to reach out to others. Over the next several decades, God used his word and work to bring the Good News of Jesus to the entire Island. Estimates of thousands came to faith in Jesus during this time. The control of druid paganism was mostly defeated. Despite death-threats and setbacks, he persevered and was used by God to bring many into God’s kingdom there. Many of those converts became skilled in the copying of manuscripts of the Bible and other great ancient literature. As they moved out from Ireland into ravaged Europe, they carried this language and learning with them. As historian Thomas Cahill put it, they “saved civilization” (See his book “How the Irish Saved Civilization”).
This story is even better than green beer! Read more from The Christian History Institute’s website.
Frank Johnson is the pastor of the Chestnut Street Baptist Church, Ellensburg.