My son Jeremy, who is associate pastor of the church we serve, and I were talking this past week about music used in services of worship. We noted that churches across the ages have used a variety of approaches to the selection of music and of how they have been sung. We also observed that various producers of music are connected to headliner organizations, some of which we do not fully endorse.
We have adopted songs to use in worship with our congregation because they have gospel content and sound theology. We have paid slightly less attention to who wrote or produced them. We also try to keep in mind the tastes of our older and younger folks, so that we aren’t just catering to one musical taste. But one thing is certain: whatever music we sing, this is not the heart of the matter.
We also talked about dress styles and how they have changed over the years. Many people in the 1950s-’80s dressed up to attend church services. Men would be in suits (or at least wearing ties), and women would be wearing dresses. That has slowly faded until the present, in which more casual modes of dress are the norm. Some worship leaders and attenders now dress quite casually, and others wear robes and vestments. There are different reasons for both approaches (and all in between), but this, though, is also certain: how we dress is not the heart of the matter.
When I was a young man, freshly renewing my faith after a couple of years of spiritual and moral wandering, my Bible was the King James Version. Right about that time in the mid-1970s, two major new translations came out that had a great influence on the formation of my faith: The New American Standard Bible from the Lockman Foundation, and The New International Version. Both have had incremental revisions until the present, and they have been joined by a variety of others: the English Standard Version and the New Living Translation, among others.
I have had the opportunity to study the original languages of the Bible — Hebrew in what we often call the Old Testament, and Greek in the New Testament. What this has done for me is to give me more confidence in the general quality of the major Bible translations and less attachment to any one of them. Translation is a difficult and often thankless job. But let me be clear once again: The translation of the Bible that we read is not the heart of the matter.
Musical selection and style, dress style, Bible translation, and other matters both practical and theoretical can profitably be considered for the effect on and the expression of the Christian faith, but the heart of the matter lies elsewhere. When the Apostle Paul came to a summary of what really mattered, he pointed to the gospel of Jesus Christ: “For what I received I passed on to you as of first importance: that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures, and that he appeared” to many witnesses (1 Corinthians 15:3-5, NIV, my emphasis). That is the heart of the matter which we must receive and on which we must take our stand, he says (see 1 Corinthians 15:1).
The more we give emphasis to the heart of the matter, the better we will be equipped to evaluate the other things we like to discuss, and maybe we will have a better perspective on them.
Frank Johnson is the Lead Pastor of the Chestnut Street Baptist Church in Ellensburg.