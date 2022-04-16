Martha was having a bad day. Her heart was cold, she felt numb, and her reservoir of tears had long dried up.
Her beloved brother had been dead just long enough for her to understand what life would be like without him.
She was angry because she knew that his death was preventable. Before his death, she had asked a good friend to come and prevent his death, but he never came. Now, too late to do any good, the friend showed up outside her home.
Her face distorted with resentful pain, she confronted her friend who strolled into town, “if you had been here, my brother would not have died.”
He responded, “Your brother will rise again.” and then later “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die. Do you believe this?” (John 11:1-44).
Martha and her dead brother Lazarus were about to experience whether Jesus’s statements were true.
Death and resurrection
Death happens to all of us, we can’t escape it. We don’t have to try to die, eventually it will just happen. We even fight to stay alive, but no matter how hard we try to prolong life, we eventually die. Death is a depressing and scary reality if there is no resurrection of the dead.
Contrary to death, resurrection takes infinite power. Even the strongest among us don’t have the power to resurrect ourselves. Only God can resurrect both body and soul. We are powerless to exterminate death and also to resurrect ourselves.
Resurrection can’t happen unless death occurs. A seed can’t bear fruit unless it is first buried in the ground. Death always precedes resurrection and is one step towards resurrection. If we understood more about resurrection we would be less fearful of death and more hopeful about the future.
Implications of the resurrection
When Jesus told Martha that he is the resurrection, it was mind altering. Just as Jesus said that he was truth, he was now saying that he was resurrection. If anyone could make such a bold claim, it was Jesus. He resurrected the physical life of others such as Lazarus, but was also eternally resurrected himself into heaven.
The resurrection of Jesus had broader implications for us than the resurrection of Lazarus. The resurrection of Jesus demonstrated God’s power over death, God’s acceptance of the sin sacrifice of Jesus, God’s love for His son, and his love for the world.
We would still be in our sins and without hope of eternal heaven without the resurrection (1 Corinthians 15:17). We wouldn’t be able to do the good works of Jesus without the resurrection of Jesus (John 14:12). We wouldn’t have the comforting, truth giving, and empowering Holy Spirit within us, without the resurrection of Jesus (John 16:7). We wouldn’t have an advocate who was preparing a place for us in heaven without the resurrection of Jesus (John 14:2). It is an eternal blessing and treasure to know the power of His resurrection.
Resurrection power
The resurrection power of Jesus is available to anyone with faith to believe. Evidence for the resurrection of Jesus is worthy of faith. After his death on the cross, he was seen alive by hundreds of witnesses in various places and times (1 Corinthians 15:3-8). His dead body has never been seen by anyone after he was placed in a tomb, and his followers were so convinced of the truth of the resurrection that they chose death rather than recant. Furthermore, God’s word and Spirit continue to witness the truth of the resurrection.
Believing in the power of Jesus resurrection can make bad days into good ones by knowing that he can take difficult situations and use them for good. Indeed, Martha’s brother Lazarus was resurrected by Jesus on the worst day of her life.
May we take comfort, hope, and action on the words that Jesus spoke to a hurting woman about 2,000 years ago, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die. Do you believe this?” (John 11:25-26).
Todd Pearsons, Ph.D., is a minister with Increase International Christian Church.