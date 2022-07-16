Let me start with a confession: I had it easy. At least when it came to my kids and Sunday worship. I worked at a church, so Sunday worship was always written in pen on our family calendar. I had to be at church early on Sundays, so it fell to my wife to get the kids ready and to the worship service at something close to on time.
But every Sunday we were in town and someone was not sick we attended worship. If some activity required more than a very occasional Sunday morning attendance or commitment, we didn’t do it.
Our kids learn what is important, not by what we say, but by what we do. They learn priorities by how we spend our time, and how we let them spend their time. Let me offend a whole bunch of people reading this by saying that I think too many people are teaching their kids the wrong priorities in life because they let kid activities dictate the family calendar and in the process unwittingly teach the wrong lesson.
I don’t know a single Christian who would tell you they thought that soccer or volleyball was more important than your eternal relationship with and service to God. But I have known lots of parents who disappeared from Sunday worship for a third of the year (or more) because of some activity their kids were involved with.
I know lots of parents who think coming to Lord’s Day worship once a month is more than enough (after all, we’re very busy), but also have all sorts of other lesser commitments and activities they attend weekly, and would not miss.
I’m trying to be careful not to be that “get off my lawn” guy as I get older. I also know that just coming to church on Sunday doesn’t make someone a faithful follower of Jesus by itself. But, it matters.
But we are busy mostly because we choose to be and therefore what we do, and what we don’t do, teaches our kids what we truly believe is important. If you would never miss a Seahawks game or allow your child to miss a basketball practice, but find you can regularly miss a church event with ease, don’t pretend this doesn’t reflect your priorities. It doesn’t fool your kids.
A few years back Sharon Harding wrote some wonderful words for parents with young children in worship. Let me finish with her words:
“Dear Parents with young children in church,
You are doing something really, really important. I know it’s not easy. I see you with your arms overflowing, and I know you came to church already tired. Parenting is tiring. Really tiring.
I watch you bounce and sway trying to keep the baby quiet, juggling the infant car seat and the diaper bag as you find a seat. I see you wince as your child cries. I see you anxiously pull things out of your bag of tricks to try to quiet them.
And I see you with your toddler and your preschooler. I watch you cringe when your little girl asks an innocent question in a voice that might not be an inside voice let alone a church whisper. I hear the exasperation in your voice as you beg your child to just sit, to be quiet as you feel everyone’s eyes on you.
I know you often leave church more exhausted than fulfilled. But what you are doing is so important.
When you are here, the church is filled with a joyful noise. When you are here, the Body of Christ is more fully present. When you are here, we are reminded that this worship thing we do isn’t about Bible study or personal, quiet contemplation but coming together to worship as a community where all are welcome, where we share in the Word and Sacrament together. I know that they are learning how and why we worship now, before it’s too late. They are learning that worship is important.
I know how hard it is to do what you’re doing, but I want you to know, it matters. It matters that they learn that worship is what we do as a community of faith and that their worship matters. It matters that children learn that they are an integral part of this church, that their prayers, their songs, and even their badly timed depending on who cries and whines are a joyful noise because it means they are present.
I know it’s hard, but thank you for what you do when you bring your children to church. Please know that your family —with all of its noise, struggle, commotion, and joy — are not simply tolerated, you are a vital part of the community gathered in worship.”
Al Sandalow is the pastor of the Ellensburg Presbyterian Church.