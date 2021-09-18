Messages of Faith: Staying the course Teague McKamey contributing columnist Sep 18, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Our world is full of suffering and injustice. What can we do? If we’re suffering, we can seek relief. If there’s injustice, we can try to change it. Then again, when hardships come, maybe God is calling us to a season of personal change.They say experience is the best teacher. But we’re not always great students. Most of us have had a schoolteacher that really pushed us, who valued our education more than our comfort. How many of us learned more from these teachers than the easy ones? Experience is such a teacher. But we often skip class instead of staying the course to learn.Hebrews 12 encourages us to stay in class when hardships come. God is using everything—the good times and tough times—to refine who we are. This is one proof of His love for us (Hebrews 12:7-10). In the midst of suffering, it is easy to be consumed by what is unfair, what is right or wrong, or with questions of why something is happening. We steep in our anger toward those who mistreated us. We focus on decrying others’ faults. We rail against situations we can’t control. We ask 100 variations of, “Why me?”While it’s natural for our minds to go to these places, all such meditation blinds us to the value of hard times. In fact, these ways of thinking compound suffering: in addition to difficult circumstances, we’re afflicted by our own reactions.Thankfully, we don’t have to go it alone in experience’s classroom. Jesus is there, like a tutor. No one has suffered like He has; no one can give the personal, intimate instruction He can.Jesus’s life began in a stable during a government-mandated census. Growing up, He was part of a socially marginalized group. He experienced hunger, thirst, and other types of physical discomfort. Jesus felt the struggle of temptation. As a minister, Jesus taught, expelled demons, confronted social delusions, healed, and showed us who God is. Many loved Him for this. But more hated Him. Jesus was misunderstood, not only by His enemies, but by those close to Him.When Jesus was arrested on false charges, His friends abandoned Him. Jesus suffered the legal outrage of a rigged trial. Afterward, prison guards beat Him until He was disfigured. Wrongful execution ended Jesus’s life. Even after death, Jesus’s enemies tried to discredit Him and destroy His legacy.Whatever we are going through, Jesus can personally relate and support us. We experience this support in at least two ways. For one, Christians believe Jesus lives within them. With Him resides all His wisdom and experience related to suffering. Jesus can impart these to us by His Spirit.Two, Jesus can reach out through people. Paul says God comforts us when we suffer so that when others suffer we can give them the comfort God gave us (2 Corinthians 1:3-4). It is one thing to glibly toss Bible verses at someone who is having a hard time. It is another to hold out our hand to someone because Jesus led us by the hand through our own difficulties.As we start a new school year, let’s also commit to the school of Christ. Disciple means, “learner.” We are all students. Jesus, our Teacher, says, “Learn from Me, because I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for yourselves” (Matthew 11:29).Teague McKamey lives in Ellensburg with his wife and two children. He is an Elder at Thorp Community Church and blogs at thevoiceofone.org. 