...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...
The Washington Department of Ecology and local Clean Air Agencies
have announced an Air Quality Alert for all of Eastern Washington
through 8am Sun, due to risks posed by wildfire smoke.
Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels may reach Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups levels, and could reach Unhealthy levels close to
wildfires in the area. Air quality concerns will continue for
counties with nearby wildfires and we may continue to see smoke
from outside the state impacting Eastern Washington. Please visit
wasmoke.blogspot.com for real-time air quality levels, and updated
smoke forecasts and public health information.
Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive groups should take steps
to reduce exposure including limit time outside, avoid strenuous
outdoor activity, and follow steps for cleaner indoor air. When air
quality is Unhealthy everyone should reduce exposure. Limit time
outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow tips for
cleaner air.
Burn restrictions are in effect. Visit www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans
for details on local restrictions.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call
360-407- 6000.
A lot of people these days love the Marvel superhero movies. You’re all late to the game. When I was a kid four returnable soda bottles made me 12 cents, enough to buy a comic book. I collected mostly Marvel comics: Capt. America, Iron Man, Thor, and many others. I still have a couple of boxes of them; if they weren’t so dog-eared they might be worth something.
Even before he had his own comic I started collecting Dr. Strange and he quickly became one of my favorites. I liked his first movie, but with all the mixed reviews I was hesitant to see the second — “The Multiverse of Madness.” I did see it and I will spare you my mixed review. But I want to talk about a bookend idea in the movie: “Are you happy?”
The movie begins with Dr. Strange attending his ex-girlfriend’s wedding and find himself asking “I am happy”. At the end of the movie, after cataclysmic events and the saving of various universes, he is still pondering “Am I happy?”; asking other “Are you happy?”. The underlying message seems to be that in the end, if you’re not happy, everything else may not matter much. After all, life is about being happy.
What the movie never does is connect this theme to the main villain in the movie, The Scarlet Witch, who is literally murdering countless beings in parallel universes all in an effort to gain the ability to enter one where her duplicate has two children — so she can kill her and take over her role as loving mother. Having kids is what will make her happy and that justifies all her evil efforts. After all, life is about being happy.
What do we wish people on their birthday? Happiness. What do we wish brides and grooms? A many happy years together. When a new year comes around? Happy new year. When we asked our parents what they wanted us to be when we grew up, they told us “I don’t care what you do, I just want to you be happy”. Even if we don’t connect the dots mentally, we think, talk, and act like happiness is our lives’ primary goal.
Now, nothing wrong with being happy in my humble opinion. It’s just when happiness becomes our greatest goal that it tips both our life and our world on its edge. In fact, you find that ‘happy” as we use it isn’t really in the Bible. “Bless” or “blessed” is the biblical way of describing someone who is content and fulfilled in their life — over 450 times. I think we all instinctively know that happy and blessed are not the same thing.
I simply want to suggest that when we live for personal happiness, we have created a false god to worship, one that will always disappoint and let us down. To be honest, I think many of the problems we have in our society is simply because we now seek personal happiness over all other things. We Calvinists call that “Total Depravity” — placing our fallen will and desires ahead of the desire to love, serve, and bring glory to God.
I suggest you look to be “blessed” instead and the way that we are blessed is when we respond to God’s calling, admit we need the free grave given in Jesus Christ through his sacrificial death on the cross for our sins, and take up our cross and follow him. Really.
The Apostle Peter tells us 1 Peter 4:14 (ESV) “If you are insulted for the name of Christ, you are blessed, because the Spirit of glory and of God rests upon you.”
Blessings last; happiness doesn’t. I don’t expect non-Christians to really understand this, but God’s Word tells us that blessing come not from earthly things that fade, but from knowing and loving God: Blessed are the people whose God is the LORD! (Psalm 144:15b).
Dr. Strange saved multiple universes in his past movie, yet was still empty inside. A good person was turned evil because of a desire to be happy about all else. These are not comic book fantasies, but problems we all face in our world. Don’t look for what fills your heart in the wrong place. These is only one place: “And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:7
Al Sandalow is the pastor of Ellensburg Presbyterian.