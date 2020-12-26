If we wish to follow the Wise Men into a desert cave where the uncreated light of Christ is made manifest, if we wish to devote ourselves to theology – that is, true study of God – we must spend time with Christ in prayer of the heart. By a column of light do the Israelites conquer Pharaoh, crossing the Red Sea as through baptism into the Promised Land.
The Wise Men fled Herod and his trappings, storms of desert cold to chance a glimpse of their pattern incarnated into human history. Ants make ant-hills in which they will have warmth and food for winter; birds make nests; bees make hives; and men construct houses, shops, railroads and factories. The Lord’s abode is, of course, His Body, His Church. The Lord Jesus Christ says: He that shall believe on Me and do My will, him will My Father love, and We will come and make Our bode in him, and the Holy Spirit will show him things to come...” In this Body we find Truth Himself, perfect wisdom, faith, doctrine, hierarchy and the Mysteries. In this Body, we find Life, the true Hospital where mankind, ailing with the wound of sin, is healed with grace-filled remedies bestowed by God.
Yet, we live with stress, troubled by disturbing thoughts, by our impulsed, by inner storms. These days, perhaps now more than ever in recent memory, we fear one another, as if God were not present through sorrow, sickness and death! He is the spiritual sun in the world that illuminates and gives life to all those who are in darkness and sit in the shadow of death. Wise men have searched for this Hospital.
Socrates said, “It is neither easy to find the Father and Maker of all, nor, having found Him, is it possible to declare Him to all.” And Virgil, who died nineteen years before the birth of Christ, used the prophecies of the Sibyl to predict (in his fourth Eclogue) that the Messiah would “come down from heaven,” be born as an infant from a virgin, and bring in an age in which “all stains of our past wickedness would be cleansed”: and that all this would take place during the reign of Virgil’s friend, the consul Pollio. And indeed, this occurred.
I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. The Lord Himself is always present with His Church – following the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the Apostles, as described in their Acts, the all-providential action of the Holy Spirit in the Church guided mankind. Christ came to renew human nature which had been corrupted by sin, and He entrusted this greatest act of renewal to His Body, the Church that is eternally of one mind and always in prayer.
Through the cooperation of our freewill and with divine grace, we can become increasingly like God. In the Old Testament, God requires the people of Israel to sanctify His Name. In Isaiah, for example, it says that they will sanctify my name. Eight hundred years before Christ, God said through this prophet: They will render glory to me, and confess me as the only holy one, calling upon my awesome Name, worthy of supreme praise. This calling upon the awesome Name is prayer. The Apostle Paul says that God has given the Son a Name which is above all names, so that in His Name we should pray to and worship God. And he urges that our prayer should be unceasing.
The Apostolic Father, Hermas, desiring that the Name of Jesus be perpetually in our mind and heart, says that we should be “bound” with the Name of Christ, as if we have put on a garment we will never remove. If we wish to follow the Wise Men into a desert cave, we first should look into the heart where the uncreated light of Christ is made manifest, calling out with the whole Body, Lord, Jesus Christ, Son of God, Have Mercy on Me, a sinner! And here, in our midst, from a tiny manger, we may glimpse the Divine Child shining brighter than any star, leading us from earth to Heaven.
Deacon Joseph Frangipani serves the Prophet Elijah parish, of the Holy Orthodox faith, in Ellensburg, Washington, with his wife, Rachel, and their children. He can be reached at DnJoseph@yandex.com