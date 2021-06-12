Now before you think I’m being a religious alarmist, hang on. The word apocalypse has had a negative connection as defined with a quick Google search as “the complete final destruction of the world, as described in the biblical book of Revelation.” While that may be most people’s understanding of the word, that’s not the intended meaning of the word. The word literally means a “unveiling” or “revealing.” So, when I say that the apocalypse is upon us, I mean it. There is a revealing that is happening.
Some years ago, I watched as a marriage counselor bashed two plastic cups of marbles together and that sent the marbles flying all over the room. Then he asked a simple question, “why did those marbles come out of those cups?” Everyone’s initial reasoning is of course that it was because he smashed them together, but his response was “because that’s what was in there, I just applied the pressure.” Whatever is on the inside will come out when given enough pressure.
As pressure is applied to our culture, what is on the inside comes out, and the results are a mixed bag for many Christian circles. Christ said, “out of the abundance of the heart his mouth speaks.” Luke 6:45 Judging by the comments I see online and the things said many times in person, I fear that many of us in the Christian community have substituted our Christian values and character for one that reflects people who do not even claim that God exists or that Jesus was the Christ.
I hear many people’s say they can’t just let people walk over them. I do understand that. We are not called to be people’s doormats, but if someone is to verbally (or physically) strike you, you simply cannot strike them back. We are called to a higher standard. “You have heard that it was said, ‘Eye for eye, and tooth for tooth.’ But I tell you, do not resist an evil person. If anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to them the other cheek also.” I have heard repeatedly that Jesus must have meant something else or that it’s insane to do that. My rebuttal to those comments would be to go read the entirety of the sermon on the mount — Matthew 5-7, you will hopefully get a flavor for just how intense this man was. Honestly it might be bizarre, countercultural and even insane to the rest of our society, but if you wish to be a follower of Christ, we must learn to follow this command. Enemy love is a chief sign that we are his children (see Luke 6:32-36).
While the public view of Christians seems to be on the decline, there is still many who refuse to succumb to the aggressive, divisive, and arrogant ways that some of our brothers and sisters have chosen to take. There are many who are continuing ways of creative resistance when it comes to dealing with pressure. Finding ways to listen, understand and love those that disagree with you is difficult, but it can be done. That doesn’t mean that we need to agree or compromise, but we must do better as a Christian community to represent the meekness of our Savior who loved his enemies enough to die for them. In fact, there was more pressure on him than anyone of us could even imagine and the last prayer of his life was that of praying for the forgiveness of the ones putting him on the cross.
A great revealing is upon us. Pressure is on all of us, more than we have ever known. What is it that is coming out?
Keep the faith.
Jacob Wilkinson is the pastor at Ellensburg and Cle Elum Seventh-day Adventist churches.