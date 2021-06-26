Researching a topic as broad as faith has made it a challenge to narrow my thoughts down to one article. If I was a pastor, I might consider a whole sermon series on the subject. I hope I can hit some highlights that give you food for thought.
First of all, it’s important to differentiate between spiritual faith and physical faith. Physical faith is limited to our five senses: taste, sight, smell, feel, hear. As great as they are, they aren’t as trustworthy as they may first appear. All of those senses can change as our bodies age or are injured. During these months of covid viruses, scientists changed their advice to us daily, based on what they were seeing. “Facts based on science” changed often, and still does.
Spiritual faith has been grounded in Biblical truth that has passed the test of time, not only because of what the Bible says, but also because of the power of the Holy Spirit that dwells within us to guide and direct our paths without trusting feelings, which can change moment by moment. The Bible defines faith as the confidence that what we hope for will actually happen; it gives us assurance about things we cannot see. (Hebrews 11:1)
With that said, the God I believe in is not a vending machine God. If God always gave us what we asked for, praying would no longer be an act of faith. God also tells us that His ways are higher than our ways, and His thoughts higher than ours, (Isaiah 55:9). Our faith in Jesus must be rock solid, not only for our salvation, but that in spite of circumstances in and around us, that we were created by a Creator that only has our best interests in mind for us. He loves us with an everlasting love and draws us near Him with lovingkindness. Jeremiah 31:3 We can trust that God hears our every prayer and answers every time. The answer may be Yes, No, or wait, I’ve
got a better plan, but our prayers matter to Him. The Bible says He keeps the prayers of the saints in golden bowls in heaven. Revelation 5:8
This kind of faith is a choice we make to lean into Him in times of trials and tribulation. This kind of faith gives us patience and endurance in spite of suffering. It keeps our heart tender towards the Lord, towards others and towards ourselves when we fail to do what we ought. It gives us the courage to not compromise our faith when the world around us becomes man-pleasing rather than God- pleasing. When we keep praising God and coming to Him with grateful hearts, we are protected from falling into a shallow, self-serving and dead faith. This protects us from becoming bitter and down-hearted.
This kind of faith gives me the boldness to say,”All things are possible with God”, yet gives me the humility to recognize I can do nothing without Him. This is a living faith that needs to be fed and encouraged by reading God’s Word daily, by reading about the faith of others who have endured and run the race of life well, by hearing the testimonies of others, many who were martyrs for the faith. This faith isn’t earned by good works, but our reward for trusting the Lord is peace, joy and faith beyond our understanding. This faith guides us through life, as we hear
Him speak through the Holy Spirit. He comforts us in times of difficulty and He restores our faith in Him when He works out circumstances, big and small, that are beyond our power to control.
My prayer is for you to develop an abiding faith that not only helps you endure life’s trials, but that fills you with an abundance of peace and joy.
Peggy Coble is a member of Thorp Community Church, chaplain and ordained minister with NationaLight Ministries International.