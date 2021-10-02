Messages of Faith: The gift of aging Frank Johnson contributing columnist Oct 2, 2021 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save At first thought, aging does not seem to be a gift. It seems to be a burden. In a recent message to the good folks of Chestnut Street Baptist Church, I read a letter that Bruce and Rose Bliven wrote to the Ann Landers advice column in 1976. In that humorous confession of aging, Bruce wrote, “At 86, Rose and I live by the rules of the elderly: If the toothbrush is wet, you have brushed your teeth. If the bedside radio is warm in the morning, you left it on all night. If you are wearing one brown shoe and one black shoe, you have a pair just like it somewhere in the closet. … I stagger when I walk, and small boys follow me making bets on which way I’ll go next. This upsets me. Children shouldn’t gamble. Like most elderly people, we spend many happy hours in front of the TV set. We rarely turn it on.”I had yet another birthday in September, and I know what Bruce Bliven is talking about. When I am in doubt whether I took my allergy or blood pressure medicine in the morning, I usually just tough it out until the next day. Better that than taking an overdose. My mother lived to age 91. She said often in her latter years, “Aging is not for wimps.” I agree with her more and more. So how can aging be a gift?In this way. Aging reminds us over and over, day by day, groan by groan, pain by chronic pain, that we are not meant to stay in this broken world forever. Death is rightly considered “the last enemy to be destroyed” (1 Corinthians 15:26, ESV). There is something unnatural about death, every time it happens. It just seems like it should not happen, but it still inexorably does. Death is the enemy of life. But from the perspective of the Christian faith, physical death is not The End. As that faith teaches, death only marks The Beginning of our eternal existence. Terms like “heaven” and “hell” describe the outcomes of this temporary life. The followers of Jesus hold onto this promise: “this perishable body must put on the imperishable, and this mortal body must put on immortality” (1 Corinthians 15:53, ESV). Aging reminds us with progressive emphasis what it means to be “perishable” and “mortal” and prompts us to long for the eternal. I often read powerful books written by authors who died much younger than I am now. I am humbled that God would allow me to live even as long as I have. I am also humbled with the thought that it just might be taking me much longer to accomplish my mission in life than it did them. Such is God’s mercy, to allow a faulty person like myself to continue to try to get it right before my number is called.I am also reminded every time I realize I cannot do what I once did that I am not permanent in this life. The promise of the Resurrection means more and more to me every time I attend a funeral service, often now for someone my own age. My lovely wife reads the obituaries in the local newspaper, and we are often struck by the relatively young ages of the people whose lives are outlined there (She might be looking for one of our names!). Little by little, I am learning to see things that have always been temporary more clearly as they are and to hold them just a little less tightly. For those who believe, aging helps us to release the temporary and cling to the promise of the eternal through the grace revealed in Jesus Christ. And that is a gift.Frank Johnson is the pastor of Chestnut Street Baptist Church, www.csbcfamily.com; Blog: www.smileymudd.wordpress.com 