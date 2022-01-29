Adventure adds flavor to life’s necessary routines of going to work, cleaning the house, and paying the bills. Adventure stirs us to go beyond, to try new things, to learn, and to grow. It is exciting, challenging, and invigorating, stretching us in ways that we didn’t know we could be stretched.
Unfortunately, many people have abandoned adventurous living. Whether it is because of life-sucking busyness, distraction, laziness, or fear; people have traded the spice of life for something less rewarding. True adventure has been replaced with counterfeit amusements that provide synthetic thrills without real sacrifice, danger, and eternal benefit.
Without adventure, life can often become boring, wasteful, and tiring. Certainly there are risks and uncertainties involved in adventure, but there are few legitimate excuses for giving up on adventurous living.
CALL TO TRUE ADVENTURE
Adventure doesn’t seem like a holy or noble venture, but it certainly should be. The Bible uses words like seek, search, courage, faith, hope, and love to describe aspects of the adventurous life. Certainly, not all adventure is holy, and sometimes it is reckless and foolish. The key is to engage in adventure that pleases God and results in eternal benefits and rewards.
God calls everyone to adventure and more specifically the adventure of knowing and following him! God does not reveal himself equally to all, but rather to those that are willing to adventurously pursue Him.
Here is some biblical guidance about eternal adventure.
• Seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness (Matthew 6:33)
• Seek those things which are above (Colossians 3:1)
• It has been given to you to know the mysteries of the kingdom of heaven (Matthew 13:11)
• Seek the Lord while he may be found (Isaiah 55:6)
• Seek and you will find (Luke 11:9)
• You will find me if you seek with all of your heart (Jeremiah 29:13)
• God rewards those who diligently seek him (Hebrews 11:6)
• Walk by faith, not by sight (2 Corinthians 5:7)
• Be strong and courageous for God is with you (Joshua 1:9)
• Love God with all your heart, soul, mind, and strength (Mark 12:30)
• As the Father has sent me (Jesus), I also send you (John 20:21)
• Go and make disciples of all nations (Matthew 28:19)
Holy adventures are superior to earthly ones because they are eternal and infinite. God can be found once but more searching will result in more finding because God is infinite. You can search for God for the rest of eternity and still find more of him each time — a lifelong quest with eternal reward. It is as if the mountain gets higher and more satisfying each time you enjoy a new adventure of seeking God’s heights.
It is your choice, you can know and experience God’s heights, depths, and widths as much as you want: what you put into it is what you will get out of it. In contrast, once you have climbed Mount Everest there isn’t any other mountain to climb that is higher — once it is done it is over.
THE ADVENTUROUS LIFE
Imagine a life with right balance of healthy routine and adventure. The sickness of boredom would be healed and the demons of distraction would be cast out. Life would be more meaningful and enjoyable. The good news is that you can have an optimal balance if you want it.
How about dedicating yourself to seeking God by reading a new Bible translation this year, extending your longest fast, going on a cross-cultural mission trip, spending more energy with God in prayer than ever before, serving others in a new and sacrificial way, strategically giving more money than you ever have before? More specifically, how about a seven-day expedition that includes getting alone with God and fasting, reading the whole new-testament, asking God to reveal himself, and giving a whole paycheck to missions?
Make the decision today to embrace a life of holy and meaningful adventure. Choose to daily seek, love, and find God with all your heart, mind, soul, and strength. You won’t regret it for eternity! Be strong and courageous for God is with you in the quest.
Todd Pearsons, Ph.D., is an adventurer and minister with Increase International Christian Church.